Marc Jacobs is engaged after organising flashmob-style dance

5th Apr 18 | Weddings

Jacobs got down on one knee in a Mexican grill restaurant.

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs will be tying the knot – after proposing to his boyfriend in unusual style.

Jacobs organised a surprise, flashmob-style dance in a Mexican grill restaurant before getting down on one knee.

He posted the video of the proposal to boyfriend Charly Defrancesco on Instagram.

The designer wrote: “And this happened…’Charly Defrancesco will you marry me?’ #flashmobatchipotle #moves.

“Thank you everyone for making this happen. And to my Ride or Die fiance I love you.”

The flashmob dance was accompanied by Prince song Kiss and the video ends with the couple having a kiss.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Brrr-race yourself for tonight's weather forecast

Brrr-race yourself for tonight's weather forecast
A bride wants to UNINVITE guest to her wedding because of their awkward assumption

A bride wants to UNINVITE guest to her wedding because of their awkward assumption

'Superhero mum' Victoria Beckham shares Easter card from daughter

'Superhero mum' Victoria Beckham shares Easter card from daughter

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This stunning 18 jumpsuit is PERFECT for any occasion

[PIC] This stunning 18 jumpsuit is PERFECT for any occasion
Dec's solo Saturday Night Takeaway watched by 7.7m viewers

Dec's solo Saturday Night Takeaway watched by 7.7m viewers
ITV chiefs make DECISION for BGT live shows after Decs Saturday Night Takeaway solo performance

ITV chiefs make DECISION for BGT live shows after Decs Saturday Night Takeaway solo performance
Paddy McGuinness enjoys first family holiday with autistic twins

Paddy McGuinness enjoys first family holiday with autistic twins