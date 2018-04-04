Karine Polwart among winners at BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards

Van Morrison was among the stars who attended the event in Belfast.

A Scottish singer-songwriter has won one of the top prizes at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Karine Polwart was named Folk Singer of the Year at the ceremony in Belfast, which was presented by Radio 2 Folk Show host Mark Radcliffe and Gaelic singer Julie Fowlis.

Other winners included the Armagh Pipers Club, who were given The Good Tradition Award to recognise their contribution to the preservation, dissemination and progression of traditional music over more than 50 years and Lankum, who won best group.

Music legend Van Morrison presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to musician and producer Dónal Lunny for his contribution to folk music.

Influential singer-songwriter Nick Drake was inducted into the Radio 2 Folk Awards Hall of Fame to celebrate the lasting impression he has had on folk music, despite passing away in 1974 at the age of 26.

Performers included Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band, Lankum and Paul Brady.

Lewis Carnie, Head of Radio 2 said: “I’d like to congratulate all of tonight’s winners – the calibre of nominees was extremely high and the wealth of talent that was seen on stage across the evening in Belfast was spectacular.

“The Radio 2 Folk Awards is an annual celebration of the thriving folk music scene – supporting both established and burgeoning folk musicians – and part of our specialist music content that Radio 2 is proud to broadcast across the year.”

The awards will be broadcast on April 8 on BBC Four at 9pm and on BBC Two Northern Ireland at 5.30pm.

Highlights will be available to watch at bbc.co.uk/radio2 after the show.

© Press Association 2018