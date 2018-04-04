Shannen Doherty 'staying positive' after cancer test results

The actress announced in 2017 that she was in remission from breast cancer.

Shannen Doherty has said she is “staying positive” after she received an elevated result on a tumour marker test, a year after she went into remission from cancer.

The former Beverly Hills 90210 star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and last year announced she was in remission.

The actress, 46, has now posted a message on Instagram sharing the results of her latest tests.

“Test and results. One Tumor marker test came back good. Other… elevated,” she told her one million followers on the site.

“Just means I get monitored and another test. But even after that call, I’m staying positive and taking stock of my life. It certainly helps put things in perspective and reminds you of what you learned thru the cancer journey.

“And I sometimes, need a refresher. As I’ve said before, cancer changes your life in ways no one could ever imagine…..btw, the elevation can be from all sorts of things. Oh and vitamin D… need more of that too.”

Doherty added the hashtag “#stillacancerslayer”.

A day earlier, she shared a photograph of herself and her mother at a clinic.

She said: “Went to doctor today for tumor marker test and bone density scan.

“Yes, that’s my mom… I figured why not. She got bone test done as well. I adore my doctor and all the great people who work there. But not going to lie, there is always anxiety waiting for test results to come back.

“Reoccurrences happen. And I can’t imagine how it must feel to beat back cancer only to have it return again.

“For now, I stay positive, stay healthy and do what I can to help promote research so that cancer can be beaten once and for all. I’ll keep you posted on my results.

“Btw… my mom is great!”

Doherty shared many details of her breast cancer journey with her social media followers, including images of her having treatment and shaving off her hair.

In April 2017, she announced she was in remission, saying she had “no idea how to react” after hearing she had beaten the illness.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: “Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES.”

