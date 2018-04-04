Naomi Watts remembers Heath Ledger on late star's birthday

4th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

Naomi once dated Heath Ledger.

Naomi Watts has paid tribute to late actor Heath Ledger on what would have been his 39th birthday.

The actress, who once dated the Australian actor, posted a photograph of the pair on Instagram to mark Ledger’s birthday on April 4.

“Happy birthday to this darling heart,” she wrote.

“We will never forget you… #heathledger #rip.”

Ledger died of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs in January 2008. He was 28.

Watts also posted a message on Instagram in January to mark the 10th anniversary of his death.

“He was a true original,” she said at the time.

“Heart always on his sleeve, with the most powerful charisma, strength, humor and talent. I will never forget his gentle spirit.”

© Press Association 2018

