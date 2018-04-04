Claire Foy and Thandie Newton up for best actress at the TV Baftas

The awards, hosted by Sue Perkins, take place in May.

The Crown will vie against Black Mirror, Line Of Duty and Three Girls at the TV Baftas.

All the shows are nominated in three categories at this year’s event, to take place in May.

The Crown’s Claire Foy, whose pay packet recently made headlines when it emerged she was earning less than her male co-star Matt Smith, is nominated for leading actress.

She is up against Molly Windsor (Three Girls), Sinead Keenan (Little Boy Blue) and Thandie Newton (Line Of Duty) in the category.

Thandie Newton (PA)

The late Tim Pigott-Smith is up for leading actor for his role in King Charles III.

Jack Rowan (Born To Kill), Joe Cole (Hang The DJ/Black Mirror) and Sean Bean (Broken) are also up for leading actor.

Saturday Night Takeaway – airing in 2017 and hosted by Ant and Dec – is up for best entertainment programme.

Britain’s Got Talent, The Voice UK and Michael McIntyre’s Big Show are also nominated.

Actress Michelle Keegan and presenter Ore Oduba announced the nominations at Bafta in London.

TV presenter Sue Perkins will be hosting the Baftas once again (Ian West/PA)

Sue Perkins will return to host the Bafta TV awards.

The former Great British Bake Off presenter made her debut presenting the ceremony last year.

The Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards will be held at the Royal Festival Hall on May 13 and will be broadcast on BBC1.

© Press Association 2018