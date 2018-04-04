Bafta TV awards 2018: full list of nominations

Bafta TV awards 2018: full list of nominations4th Apr 18 | Entertainment News
The Crown, Line Of Duty, Black Mirror and Three Girls are all up for three awards each.
Here is the full list of nominees ahead of the Bafta TV awards ceremony which is to be hosted by Sue Perkins and will be held at London’s Royal Festival Hall on May 13.
Comedy entertainment programme:
Murder In Successville
Taskmaster
The Last Leg
Would I Lie To You?
Current affairs:
Raped: My Story
Syria’s Disappeared: The Cast Against Assad (Dispatches)
Undercover: Britain’s Immigration Secrets (Panorama)
White Right: Meeting The Enemy (Exposure)
Drama series:
Line of Duty
Peaky Blinders
The Crown
The End of the F***ing World
Entertainment performance:
Adam Hills – The Last Leg
Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show
Michael McIntyre – Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
Sandi Toksvig – QI
Entertainment programme:
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Britain’s Got Talent
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
The Voice UK
Factual series:
Ambulance
Catching A Killer
Drugsland
Hospital
Female performance in a comedy programme:
Sian Gibson (Peter Kay’s Car Share)
Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland)
Daisy May Cooper (This Country)
Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe)
International:
Big Little Lies
The Handmaid’s Tale
Feud: Bette And Joan
The Vietnam War
Leading actor:
Jack Rowan (Born To Kill)
Joe Cole (Hang The DJ/Black Mirror)
Sean Bean (Broken)
Tim Pigott-Smith (King Charles III)
Leading actress:
Claire Foy – The Crown
Molly Windsor (Three Girls)
Sinead Keenan (Little Boy Blue)
Thandie Newton (Line Of Duty)
Male performance in a comedy programme:
Asim Chaudhry – People Just Do Nothing
Rob Brydon – The Trip To Spain
Samson Kayo – Famalam
Toby Jones – Detectorists
Reality and constructed factual:
Love Island
Celebrity Hunted
Old People’s Home For Four-Year-Olds
The Real Full Monty
Scripted comedy:
Catatrophe
Chewing Gum
Timewasters
This Country
Soap and continuing drama:
Casualty
Coronation Street
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Supporting actor:
Adrian Dunbar (Line Of Duty)
Anupam Kher (The Boy With The Topknot)
Brian F O’Byrne (Little Boy Blue)
Jimmi Simpson (USS Callister – Black Mirror )
Supporting actress:
Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)
Anna Friel (Broken)
Julie Hesmondhalgh (Broadchurch)
Liv Hill (Three Girls)
Virgin TV’s Must-See Moment:
Blue Planet II – Mother pilot whale grieves
Doctor Who – The thirteenth Doctor revealed
Game Of Thrones – Viserion is killed by the Night King
Line Of Duty – Huntley’s narrow escape
Love Island – Stormzy makes a surprise appearance
One Love Manchester – Ariana Grande sings One Last Time
