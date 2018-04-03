Fans predict friendship for EastEnders' Kat and Karen after cleaning clash

3rd Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The duo were gripped in a rather amusing, clothes-throwing row in Tuesday's episode of the soap.

EastEnders

EastEnders fans are convinced that Kat Slater and Karen Taylor will end up as best friends, despite their dramatic showdown in the launderette.

Viewers were left in stitches when the two Walford residents started throwing clothes, and insults, at each other across the room.

The duo become embroiled in a feud after Kat (Jessie Wallace) decided to start a new cleaning business with Stacey Slater.

However, as she and Karen (Lorraine Stanley) attempted to put their differences aside, they squared up in front of the washing machines.

Karen told Kat: “I never had you down as a backstabber, I helped you out yesterday!”

Kat spat back: “Shut up you old tart!”

Viewers took to Twitter to share their predictions for the warring pair, with one declaring that they will “end up being besties”.

Sharing a similar sentiment, another viewer wrote: “Even though Kat and Karen dislike each other, I can see them becoming besties lmao #Eastenders.”

“Kat & Karen beefing by dashing clothes will end up in a strong friendship between them after Keegan gets revenge,” one said, using crying-laughing emojis to share their amusement.

Another said: “Loving the relationship between Kat and Karen In @bbceastenders think if they tried they could be a right funny duo #EastEnders #katandkaren.

“Give it a month, Karen and Kat will best friends #EastEnders,” another agreed.

Kat has been struggling since returning to Walford, as the other residents are still angered that Mo Slater told everybody that she had died in order to raise money to pay off her debts.

The much-loved character was last seen in EastEnders in January 2016 ahead of appearing in spin-off series Redwater.

She made a dramatic return when she sparked a bar brawl after she walked in on a benefit for her own funeral.

Wallace, 46, has played the role of the loudmouth, leopard print-wearing Kat on and off since 2000.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
Leitrim man left paralysed after freak gym accident is unable to leave hospital

Leitrim man left paralysed after freak gym accident is unable to leave hospital

'Superhero mum' Victoria Beckham shares Easter card from daughter

'Superhero mum' Victoria Beckham shares Easter card from daughter

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This stunning 18 jumpsuit is PERFECT for any occasion

[PIC] This stunning 18 jumpsuit is PERFECT for any occasion
ITV chiefs make DECISION for BGT live shows after Decs Saturday Night Takeaway solo performance

ITV chiefs make DECISION for BGT live shows after Decs Saturday Night Takeaway solo performance
I couldn't have done it without you: Dec in 'emotional audience thank you'

I couldn't have done it without you: Dec in 'emotional audience thank you'
A bride wants to UNINVITE guest to her wedding because of their awkward assumption

A bride wants to UNINVITE guest to her wedding because of their awkward assumption