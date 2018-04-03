The Voice UK coaches come together to take on Beatles hit

3rd Apr 18 | Entertainment News

This weekend's live finale will see Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Will.i.am and Jennifer Hudson perform on stage.

The Voice UK coaches, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Will.i.am and Jennifer Hudson, will open this weekend’s live finale with a performance of The Beatles hit Come Together, ITV has said.

They previously performed together on the launch show with a rendition of Nina Simone’s Feeling Good.

The Voice UK 2018
File photo of The Voice UK coaches (left to right) will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs  (PA)

All four coaches will also take to the stage for duets with their finalists.

Hudson will perform with Belle Voci, Murs with Lauren Bannon, Will.i.am with Donel Mangena and Sir Tom with Ruti Olajugbagbe.

During the final, the top two acts will perform their favourite song of the series with the winner’s being released straight after the show as part of their record deal with Polydor.

The Voice UK final airs on ITV this Saturday at 20:30pm.

© Press Association 2018

