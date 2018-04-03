Adele confirms she married her 'best friends' Alan Carr and Paul Drayton

3rd Apr 18 | Weddings

The Someone Like You hitmaker went above and beyond for the comedian.

Adele has said “the cat’s out the bag” as she confirmed she married TV host Alan Carr and his long-term partner Paul Drayton.

The singer posted a photograph of herself on Instagram, writing: “Seeing as the cats out the bag. I married two of my best friends in January.

“You know me any excuse to dress up… @chattyman #LoveisLove.”

In the picture, Adele wears a long white dress and cape while standing in front of a wall of flowers.

Comedian Carr told ITV’s This Morning that Adele had not only gone to the trouble of organising his wedding, but that she played a very special part in the ceremony.

He told hosts Emma Willis and Rylan Clark-Neal: “She got ordained and she married us. She is the kindest and most sweetest.

“She flew us to Vegas to see Celine Dion sing. She (Adele) sang my first dance. It was the best day of my life.”

Carr revealed that his and Mr Drayton’s wedding took place in Adele’s back garden in Los Angeles.



© Press Association 2018

