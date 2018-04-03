Ant McPartlin due in court almost one month after alleged drink-drive incident

3rd Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The 42-year-old TV presenter is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court.

Ant McPartlin will appear in court charged with drink-driving almost one month after the alleged incident.

The TV presenter was due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with the offence.

But the hearing was adjourned to April 16, a spokeswoman for the court said.

McPartlin was charged by postal requisition on March 21 after allegedly being involved in a collision with two other cars while he was driving his Mini in Richmond, west London, on March 18.

After he was charged, ITV announced that the 42-year-old’s co-presenter Declan Donnelly would go on to present the end of the current series of Saturday Night Takeaway on his own.

During the series finale, he joked he had “twice the amount of work to do”, and at one point said: “I’ll have to do it myself, like everything else this week.”

© Press Association 2018

