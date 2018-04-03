Matinee screening added to the bill for Peter Kay's Car Share

A third screening has been announced on the comedian's official Twitter page.

A matinee screening of Peter Kay’s Car Share has been announced following “exceptional demand” for the charity event.

A second screening of new episodes of the hit show was announced at the weekend after tickets to the event sold out in minutes.

A matinee charity screening of the BAFTA award-winning #CarShare added at Blackpool Opera House due to exceptional demand. Tickets for the screening this Saturday at 3:30pm prompt in aid of The Lily Foundation now on salehttps://t.co/qmXH5QrtJehttps://t.co/0WkRWzEeij — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) April 3, 2018

Now a third screening has been set-up, with a message on the comedian’s official Twitter page.

Kay initially announced the screening on March 29 in what was his first Twitter post since cancelling his live tour, in December, due to “unforeseen family circumstances”.

Statement from Peter Kay: pic.twitter.com/gYhZkq12Q1 — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) December 13, 2017

The screenings, at Blackpool Opera House, takes place on April 6 and 7.

Tickets now on sale for a charity screening of new Peter Kay’s Car Share episodes will be held at Blackpool Opera House on Saturday 7th April. https://t.co/qmXH5QrtJehttps://t.co/0WkRWzEeij pic.twitter.com/thb9Emppkd — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) March 31, 2018

In a statement on his website, Kay previously revealed money raised would go towards The Lily Foundation.

“The Lily Foundation is an inspiring charity that helps to improve the lives of children with Mitochondrial Disease,” he said.

“I’ve had first-hand experience of the Foundation’s work and I’m proud to raise both awareness and much needed funds to help with the inspiring work they provide to children and their families.”

#tmAnnounced Due to overwhelming demand, an extra date has been added to see Peter Kay's Car Share at Blackpool Opera House on 6 April. On sale now: https://t.co/CAj9DDKWe7 pic.twitter.com/0N5hOjHNsE — Ticketmaster UK (@TicketmasterUK) March 31, 2018

The second series of BBC show Car Share ended on an emotional cliffhanger last year as John (Kay) failed to reciprocate the advances of his car share colleague Kayleigh (Sian Gibson).

And fans of the programme were dismayed when Kay announced that he had no plans to pen a further series.

But the comic later announced special episodes – a special finale to reveal what happens next for the pair and an entirely improvised episode, Car Share: Unscripted.

Both hotly-anticipated shows, Unscripted and the finale, were filmed last year.

