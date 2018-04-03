The Friends theme has been given an 8-bit makeover and it's nostalgic in more ways than one

So no one told you life was gonna be this way...

If you’re a fan of both 1990s video games and the television sitcom Friends, this re-working of the popular show’s theme tune might overwhelm you.

That’s because the programme’s official Twitter account recently posted an 8-bit version of their famous theme tune, I’ll Be There For You by The Rembrandts.

So I one told you life was gonna be this way… Powered by @readyplayerone. In theaters today. pic.twitter.com/rKPfCmY0uT — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) March 29, 2018

The video was produced to help promote Steven Spielberg’s new film Ready Player One, and from Phoebe’s guitar to Chandler spouting water from his mouth, it’s a pretty accurate reworking of one of the best known intros in TV history.

And it doesn’t stop there.

The account @FriendsTV also posted a couple of cartoon versions of some of the show’s most famous scenes, including The One with all the Cheesecakes.

All is fair in love and cheesecake. Powered by @readyplayerone. In theaters now. pic.twitter.com/rNyP4fWcHA — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) April 2, 2018

Meanwhile, this classic moment from “The One with Unagi” was also given the treatment.

The learner is now the master. Powered by @readyplayerone. In theaters now. pic.twitter.com/ojfT830qJJ — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) April 2, 2018

“Ah… salmon skin roll.”

