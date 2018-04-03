Emmerdale's Emma Atkins 'nervous as hell' over abuse plot

3rd Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The actress said it is amazing getting to delve into Charity's past.

Emmerdale actress Emma Atkins has said she is as “nervous as hell” about upcoming episodes which explore her character’s traumatic past.

The ITV soap is set to delve into Charity Dingle’s background, revealing details of abuse she suffered when she was 14.

Atkins said: “I didn’t know the extent of the abuse or how bad it was.

“I knew she had had an ugly past. And reading it, it does all make sense.

“You play a character for so long and it’s even more amazing now that I have all of this history to delve into.

“It really explains why she behaves the way she behaves, why she maybe pushes people away or does catastrophic things because she is out of control mentally. It’s a wonderful thing to embrace as actors.”

Atkins, whose character is currently romancing Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick), said it is an “amazing opportunity” for her as an actress.

However, she admitted to battling some nerves.

She said: “Maxine Alderton, one of our most incredible writers, is writing this particular double episode and it’s a dream part, it’s wonderful. It’s so delicately written and beautiful.

“I’m nervous as hell – it’s not just dialogue of one line and then a response; it’s delving really deeply into someone’s history.”

“It’ll be quite exposing, ugly and upsetting,” she added.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

A bride wants to UNINVITE guest to her wedding because of their awkward assumption

A bride wants to UNINVITE guest to her wedding because of their awkward assumption

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
'Superhero mum' Victoria Beckham shares Easter card from daughter

'Superhero mum' Victoria Beckham shares Easter card from daughter

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Paddy McGuinness enjoys first family holiday with autistic twins

Paddy McGuinness enjoys first family holiday with autistic twins
I couldn't have done it without you: Dec in 'emotional audience thank you'

I couldn't have done it without you: Dec in 'emotional audience thank you'
ITV chiefs make DECISION for BGT live shows after Decs Saturday Night Takeaway solo performance

ITV chiefs make DECISION for BGT live shows after Decs Saturday Night Takeaway solo performance
Leitrim man left paralysed after freak gym accident is unable to leave hospital

Leitrim man left paralysed after freak gym accident is unable to leave hospital