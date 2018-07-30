Presenter Edith Bowman on her festival fashion staples and summer style

She discusses how best to nail your wardrobe when heading to a big music event.

Anyone who’s ever been to a festival will be altogether too familiar with the panic that comes with packing beforehand. It’s almost impossible to work out what to wear. You need to find the perfect balance between feeling cute and being practical, without having to haul your entire wardrobe to a random field in the middle of Somerset.

One person who’s got this down is Scottish presenter Edith Bowman, who’s been to so many festivals she’s even written a book about them.

As the season is in full swing, we sat down with Bowman to talk all things fashion when you’re camping.

Converse with anything

To all festival novices out there: this really isn’t the time to experiment with your footwear. Not only will you end up walking miles between the different stages and campsites, but chances are, the grassy terrain will be pretty tricky to traverse.

When it comes to her summer aesthetic, Bowman has one staple: “Converse with anything!” she exclaims. She even recommends mixing up your style by wearing a brightly coloured suit. “I love a good suit,” Bowman sighs. “Particularly with a pair of Converse – you don’t even need heels with it.”

Remember to pack layers

The toughest thing about festival fashion is trying to predict what the weather will be like, and it even trips up pros like Bowman.

“The hot weather threw me because we don’t normally have that constant heat for festivals,” she explains. “I already planned my festival wardrobe which involved a lot of jumpers – particularly some amazing Ganni ones I’ve got. But this year I’ve been really thrown – during Isle of Wight Festival I was sweating because I hadn’t planned for that weather.”

This is why layers are a solid bet – you can strip down if the sun starts shining, but also make sure you’re covered up when night falls and it gets a bit chillier.

“It’s about being prepared for any eventuality,” Bowman says. “When you’re doing coverage of the event you’re on until about midnight, so by that point it’s definitely got a bit cooler so you’ll need a nice big denim jacket.”

Preparation is key

Despite her experience, Bowman still has the occasional disaster. “Before going up to TRNSMT in Scotland I had a late night watching The Cure in Hyde Park, and I completely forgot about packing,” she says with a groan. “I threw some things in a bag before leaving early the next morning, and when I got to the airport I realised I didn’t have anything to wear on the telly.”

Luckily, her sartorial nightmare was short-lived – thanks to a chance sale at the airport’s Harrods shop. “Normally the beepers go off when you walk in because they know you can’t afford anything in there, but the sale was on and I found this Max Mara dress for £120 and it was perfect,” she says. “It was serendipity.”

Where she shops

When Bowman’s not making panic purchases before a flight, you’re more likely to see her in high street brands or independents.

“I’m a high street girl, I’ll do that thing of going nuts on the Zara app and taking half of it back,” she says. “I love Topshop and Marks & Spencer as well, they do some really great stuff.”

One of her favourite recent purchases is a bomber jacket she wore during the TRNSMT festival. “It’s from this Scottish designer called Mairi McDonald who’s done this great thing of putting song lyrics on the back of jackets. I wore the ‘Love will tear us apart’ one from Joy Division – it’s a really nice little touch, and it’s nice to support an up-and-coming designer.

“I always love finding boutiques and vintage places that do one-off pieces.”

Using fashion to celebrate individuality

Thanks for having me Dublin. 🙌🏻❤️ A post shared by Edith Bowman (@edibow) on Jul 3, 2018 at 3:15pm PDT

Many of us will look back at what we wore to Glastonbury 2005 and cringe a little, but Bowman is firmly against this kind of mentality.

“You change as a person, so the choices you make in clothing 10 years ago are going to be very different to your choices now,” she explains. “Obviously you look back and think, ‘Wow, that was interesting,’ but at the time it was what you felt great in.

“I’m not the type of person that looks back, and especially not to be hard on myself. What about just celebrating our individuality, and the strength and beauty that can be seen in everyone?”

