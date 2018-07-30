The Love Island effect: Sales of these 5 beauty products have risen thanks to the reality show

As the series comes to an end, Katie Wright reports on how the islanders are inspiring shoppers back home.

Love Island concludes tonight, when one couple will be crowned winners and we’ll either breathe a sigh of relief that it’s all over, or feel bereft and wonder what we’re going to do with our evenings from now on (we’re firmly in the latter camp).

Whatever you think of the romantic reality series, it’s impossible to deny its impact, not least in terms of fashion and beauty.

“Love Island is the most talked about show of the summer and we have seen customers rush into store to not only stock up on their suncare essentials, but to also upgrade and modify their beauty regimes as inspired by those in the villa,” says Simon Comins, commercial director at Superdrug, which sponsors the reality series.

And no wonder. Who wouldn’t want to look like blonde babe Megan Barton Hanson or the beautiful Kazimir Crossley?

In a survey carried out by Cosmetify, 60% of women say they plan to buy more beauty products since watching the series while 51% admit to spending more time doing their make-up and 41% say they spend up to half an hour extra applying lotions and potions since the show started.

The research also found that Dani was the islander most girls aspire to look like (thanks to her statement brows, flawless complexion and perfectly glowy highlighter), but it’s not just the girls who are causing sell-out status in the beauty department – the Spanish villa’s hunkiest inhabitants are influencing the nation’s men as well.

Here are five products that have benefited from the Love Island effect this summer…

1. Suncare

The weather here in the UK has rivalled that in the Spanish villa, so it’s no surprise sales of suncare have soared along with the temperature. In search of a glistening glow like Dani Dyer and Georgia Steel’s, customers have been making a beeline for Solait Shimmering After Sun Spray, with Superdrug reporting the bestseller has sold out in some stores. The girls are often seen applying the golden-hued spray while getting ready for the evening’s activities.

2. Teeth whitening

The islanders’ teeth range from brilliant white (everyone, basically) to frankly blinding (looking at you, Jack Fincham and Megan Barton Hanson). While the latter may owe their pearly whites to cosmetic dental work rather than excellent oral hygiene, Rapid White reports that sales of its at home teeth whitening products have risen 10% since the series started.

3. Eyebrow threading

On Love Island, the men are just as groomed as the ladies (if not more so), from their shaved chests to their perfectly styled hair – and eyebrows. The number of men going to Superdrug for eyebrow threading treatments has gone up by 43% since last year, which the retailer believes is due to inspiration from villa residents Eyal Booker and Adam Collard.

4. Micellar water

The Love Island girls wear a LOT of make-up, but it must be said they are all very good at removing it before they go to bed (there would be a lot of foundation-stained pillowcases visible in the morning if they didn’t). What do they use to so effectively remove all traces? B Micellar Water is the only one in the house, and Superdrug has seen a 90% surge in year-on-year sales as a result.

5. Gift sets

The official Love Island beauty range has proved popular with fans as well, the best selling product being the cocktail-themed Bath and Showergel Set, £10.

