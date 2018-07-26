Dame Joan Collins fronts Kurt Geiger fashion campaign at 85

If there’s anyone proving that age means nothing, it’s Dame Joan Collins. The actress is one of the famous British faces fronting a new campaign for Kurt Geiger and, of course, looks like a queen.

The fashion brand chose people who embody their own unique colourful style, including model and activist Alek Wek, DJ Nick Grimshaw, Jay Kay of Jamiroquai, rising Instagram star Reece King and fashion legend Dame Zandra Rhodes.

In shots for the autumn/winter campaign, each celebrity is wearing their own clothes, and bags and shoes from the new Kurt Geiger range have been paired with their look.

Collins, who’s modelling the Kensington Handbag (£189), says: “I don’t want to look like anyone else, and I don’t follow trendy fashion.” Hear hear.

Dame Joan Collins wears the Kurt Geiger London Britain Court Shoes, £149 (Kurt Geiger/PA)

While superstar model Alek Wek, pictured in Kurt Geiger’s London Lunar Trainers (£169) with the rainbow Leather Kensington Bags (£199), says: “I use fashion to inspire myself and to ultimately express myself – I have always said that style is what you make it.”

Alek Wek rocking the double bag look (Kurt Geiger/PA)

Rhodes says it’s colour that gives her confidence: “It makes a strong statement: Here I am, love me or hate me.”

Dame Zandra Rhodes in Kurt Geiger London Rainbow Princely Cyrstal Flats, £129, and Mini Mayfair bag, £99 (Kurt Geiger/PA)

“We believe in designs that start conversations,” says Kurt Geiger’s chief creative officer, Rebecca Farrar-Hockley. “I wanted to create images that were representative of the diversity of our global customer and reflect and complement modern life.”

Nick Grimshaw wears Kurt Geiger London Freddie Brocade Chelsea Boots, £149, Jay Kay is sporting the brand’s Unisex Rainbow Striped Donnie Trainers, £129, and Reece King is in the London Lewis Hiking Boots, £149.

(Kurt Geiger/PA)

