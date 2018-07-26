Block party: How to style the paintbox brights trend

Block party: How to style the paintbox brights trend26th Jul 18 | Fashion
It's all about hot hues this summer, says Katie Wright.
Remember Crayola Crayons? If your childhood was anything like ours, a brand new yellow and green cardboard box filled with pristine paper-wrapped wax crayons, or chunky felt-tip pens, was enough to send us loopy – and keep us occupied for hours.
The art supplies company still exists, of course, but now it’s having a major fashion moment, thanks to a new make-up collection that launched last month on ASOS (letting grown-ups play with crayons again – what’s not to love?) and the so-called ‘Crayola brights’ trend that lit up the SS18 catwalks.
A departure from the rainbow trend, which involves the whole ROYGBIV spectrum, this paintbox trend is all about colour blocking, picking a narrow palette of super-saturated shades and working them together in one outfit.
At Mary Katrantzou and Calvin Klein, that meant shiny, sporty tops paired with high-waisted full skirts, while at Roksanda, models wore head-to-toe fuchsia, scarlet and azure blue.
This is a trend that’s superbly suited to summer – particularly this year’s sweltering temperatures.
Sunny hues, like tangerine, lemon and tomato red, make a delicious sartorial cocktail – but keep it to no more than two or three colours on one outfit, or you’ll end up looking a tad too much like a tequila sunrise.
Coloured denim is also making a comeback this season, in the form of cute mini skirts with matching jackets – add a pop of cool cornflower blue to contrast the sunset shades.
Looking for a stunning occasion outfit? Take inspiration from Roksanda in a silky, swishy scarlet frock paired with matching heels, or make like model Jourdan Dunn in a fabulous orange maxi dress.
Ready to embrace Crayola colours once more? Here are the best and brightest buys on the high street right now…
Miss Selfridge Red One Shoulder Prom Dress, £59; Honey Barely There Heel Sandals, £29
Little Mistress Lottie Strappy Satin Dress, £68
Oliver Bonas Paradise Knitted Orange Dress, £55 (shoes, stylist’s own)
Oasis Colourblock Hanky Dress, £50
Miss Selfridge Ochre Tie Front Pyjama Blouse, £25
Topshop High Waist Leather Mini Skirt, £95
Glamorous Yellow And Blue Dip Dye Denim Mini Skirt, £36
Oliver Bonas Glows Double Layer Cami Top, £39.50
Simply Be Magenta Tiered Pleated Midi Skirt, currently reduced to £28.50 from £59
Dorothy Perkins Yellow Billi Heeled Sandals, £27
George Pink Pointed Toe Mule Sandals, £10, Asda
