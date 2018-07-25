A dungaree evening gown now exists but it's more elegant than you might think

Easily one of the most Marmite garments ever, dungarees are loved by some but hated by many.

The denim all-in-one has had a bit of a comeback (alongside every other Nineties fashion favourite), with bloggers, rappers and reality TV stars showing off theirs on social media – most recently Love Island’s Rosie Williams.

Retailers have also brought out skinny leg dungarees to update the trend.

But there remains a definite wouldn’t-be-seen-dead-in-them contingent, of which I must admit I am a member. To me, dungarees are frumpy, unflattering and annoying to wear, because the straps always end up falling down and going to the loo is a challenge (see also: playsuits and jumpsuits).

I bought some dungarees today and I can't decide if I love them or hate them#90snostalgia — Carmen Ali (@CarmenAli) June 13, 2018

Even if you adore dungarees, chances are you wouldn’t consider wearing them to a posh party or black tie event, would you? But that’s what designer Emma Wallace wants us to do – well, sort of.

The British designer has created the Dunga-Gown collection of eveningwear separates inspired by overalls.

(Emma Wallace/PA)

Comprising four skirts that come with long, dunagree-style straps and four crop tops, the mix and match range is part of Wallace’s SS18 collection.

The floor-length classic skirt (with a fluted hem) is available in black or white and the flowing brocade full skirt comes in black, while the thin-strap black and white crop tops are embellished with intricate sequin detailing.

The collection also includes a bright blue pencil skirt with a matching long-sleeved crop top for a slightly less-formal take on the two-piece.

(Emma Wallace/PA)

Wallace’s designs are hugely popular in Asia and the Dunga-Gown has already been seen on the red carpet, worn by Hong Kong actress Zoie Tam at last year’s TVB Awards, as well as here in the UK on TOWIE’s Lauren Pope at the ITV Gala 2017.

Pope’s Instagram outfit post got more than 13,000 likes and hundreds of complimentary comments, suggesting that the Dunga-Gown isn’t anywhere near as opinion-dividing as dungarees.

Want to try the trend yourself? The collection is available on the Emma Wallace website now. Prices start at £286 for a skirt and £59 for a top.

