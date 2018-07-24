Get the look: DNA braids are the latest viral hair trend and they're easier than they look

Katie Wright asks an expert for help creating this beautiful, elaborate plait.

When scientists Francis Crick and James Watson pored over an X-ray photograph in the 1950s and determined the structure of DNA, it probably didn’t occur to them that more than six decades later, their discovery would spark a viral hair trend on a thing called Instagram.

But that’s exactly what’s happened now, with the ‘DNA braid’ – so called because it resembles the double helix shape of a strand of deoxyribonucleic acid (that’s DNA, folks) – blowing up on social media at the moment.

American hair stylist Alexandra Wilson’s beautiful pastel-coloured, half-up triple DNA braid has been shared widely on Instagram – and in response to users asking how it’s done, she shared a tutorial a few days later.

“Braiding is such a huge trend at the moment, as we’ve seen lots of festival looks that include intricate braids this season,” says GHD global head of education, Jo Robertson. “DNA braids really take this trend to the next level and they’re taking Instagram by a storm!”

“They work particularly well with pastel hair colours, as seen in many of the videos on social media. A lot of these looks are now being worn day-to-day too, and it’s a great way of personalising your look without any drastic changes like a new cut or colour.”

Robertson explains: “To achieve this look, hair should ideally be below shoulder-length and have little to no layers.

“Prep the hair with GHD Heat Protect Spray (£12.95), to pack the hair with moisture and make it shiny and silky. Then, use the GHD Gold by Lulu Guinness Styler (£139), to smooth out the hair before you start braiding.

“To learn how to do this braid, the best thing to do is have a hair weft, or a friend to practice on before you try it on your own hair.”

Start with a ponytail, then divide it into three and make the middle section slighter smaller than the outer two – then it’s just a case of repeatedly weaving smaller sections over and under the middle to create the double helix.

It’s easiest to watch a video to grasp the technique – YouTuber Alex Gaboury has created a really easy to follow tutorial.

“This braid is definitely repetitive,” Gabourey says in her video. “And I find it super-helpful to keep thinking of the pattern in my mind as I’m going… You’ll find that your hands will get used to the motion and you’ll just fly through this braid.”

Arms getting tired as you weave and braid?

“This braid is super forgiving,” Gabourey adds. “If you need to take breaks, go ahead, the braid can hold its own. I personally had to take two breaks, my arms were on fire!”

Ready to try it yourself? Check out the full video below.

