Caught the sun? 6 ways to counteract redness, according to beauty experts

We all know sunburn should be avoided at all costs – getting burned as little as once every two years can triple the risk of melanoma, according to Cancer Research UK, plus UVA rays cause wrinkles – but try as we might, sometimes a touch of frazzled skin just seems unavoidable.

Maybe you didn’t put on a high enough factor sunscreen (some experts will tell you that SPF 15 is virtually useless). Maybe you thought that because it was cloudy, the rays wouldn’t penetrate. Perhaps you underestimated the power of the midday sun when you decided to picnic on your lunch hour.

Whatever the cause, you’ve ended up red-faced and you want it to go a way. Fast. So what now?

First up, you need to soothe your skin and cool it down, then you can take steps to mask the hot-pink patches, because nobody wants to look like a lobster, do they?

Here, the beauty experts at Cosmetify share six top tips for combating redness…

(Thinkstock/PA)



1. Be quick to cool

Wrap ice in a flannel, or soak a flannel with milk straight from the fridge, and use as a cold compress on the affected area.

2. Apply aloe vera gel

This will provide additional soothing qualities to the reddened area, to address any pain or itching you might be experiencing.

(Holland & Barrett/PA)

Holland & Barrett Aloe Vera Gel, £4.29



3. Add more moisture

You’re not done yet – pop on a sheet mask or layer on a moisturiser or after-sun lotion to hydrate. This is important because the scorched area will be prone to drying out easily.

4. Go green

Use a green concealer to dab onto the redness. The green pigment removes visible redness in skin tone, as the colours are opposites on the colour wheel. This acts as a neutraliser and is also a great pre-foundation step to help tone down red patches.

5. Pick a mineral foundation

Mineral foundations and powders can work to further cover up sunburn. This is because they are finely milled to ensure better coverage and ease of blending. They are also free of chemicals and additives, which can cause skin irritation. Look for a brand that uses natural ingredients and products that are moisture-rich.

6. Balance things out with bronzer

Adding a touch of bronzer can add a glowing sheen to your skin. If you have time, complete this final step to create a sun-kissed illusion and ensure a glistening holiday look that will help turn back the clock.



Green party: 5 colour correcting products to neutralise red tones

(Barry M/PA)

Barry M Colour Correcting Wand – Green, £4.49

(Gosh/PA)

Gosh Mix & Fix Colour Drops Green, £9.99, Superdrug

(NYX/PA)

NYX Professional Makeup Studio Perfect Primer Green, £10.50, Boots

(Estee Lauder/PA)

Estee Lauder Double Wear Custom Coverage Correcting Duo – Green, £24

(IT Cosmetics/PA)

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Redness Cream Transforming Natural Beige, £25, Boots



