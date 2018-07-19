As animal testing falls, 7 cruelty-free beauty brands you've probably never heard of

Katie Wright selects the animal-friendly products you need to know about.

According to new figures from the Home Office, scientific testing on live animals has fallen to its lowest level since 2010, with figures showing a decrease of 4% from 2016.

Sounds like good news, doesn’t it? But the research also reveals that animal testing is actually up compared to a decade ago, a 4% rise.

If you care about animal rights you’ll want to support firms that do as well, and that’s now easier than ever with lots of skincare and make-up brands available that don’t test their products on animals.

Of course, every beauty buff knows about the likes of Lush, Hourglass and and Illamasqua, but there are plenty of other lesser-known companies that more than deserve a spot on your bathroom shelf.

Here are seven under-the-radar cruelty-free beauty brands and the hero products you need to try…

1. BYBI Beauty

From the founders of Clean Beauty Co, BYBI (it stands for By Beauty Insiders) is the eco-luxe diffusion line of skincare products that combine stylish packaging with effective formulas, using ingredients that are natural, vegan and cruelty free.

Try this: Babe Balm, £18, ASOS, a multi-purpose cult hit that can be used as a moisturiser, body lotion, lip balm, highlighter, to tame brows and stick on glitter. So, everything basically.

2. Coco & Eve

When a brand only makes one product, you know it’s going to be very good, and that’s certainly the case with Coco & Eve’s Like A Virgin, a five in one vegan and cruelty free hair mask that drenches parched locks with coconut oil, shea butter, linseed and argan oil.

Try this:  Coco & Eve Like A Virgin Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque, £34.90

3. Delfy Cosmetics

Made without parabens and cruelty free, Delfy products are kind to humans as well as animals and encompass skincare, make-up, bodycare and more.

Try this: Delfy Amore Mio Nail Polish, £12.32, part of the brand’s nail range which is popular with professional manicurists.

4. Ecococo

Organic certified coconut oil is the hero ingredient in every body product from Aussie brand Ecococo, which specialises in body scrubs and self tan and has just launched on CultBeauty.

Try this: Coconut Lime Scrub, £12, CultBeauty, a lusciously scented salt scrub that will leave your skin smooth and soft.

5. Flora & Curl

Designed for afro and curly hair, all of Flora & Curl’s products are natural, plant-based and free from sulphates, parabens, silicone and alcohol, as well as being cruelty-free.

Try this: Flora & Curl Flower Garden Hair Styling Butter, £26, delivers intense moisture and shine for even the driest strands.

Dry hair problems? Have you tried our 100% plant based, styling hair butter? ✨🌺 No fillers here — packed with the good stuff. 🌱 Organic Shea Butter + wild harvested herbal extracts deliver the ultimate hair treatment. 😍 Here are 3 ways to get the most out of your Butter: 💚  To Seal: After hydrating your hair with the Floral Hydration Mist 🌷 and/or oiling with the African Citrus Oil 🍊 , warm a pea-sized amount of our Hair Butter (it packs a punch, so a little goes a long way!) between your palms and distribute evenly throughout your hair to lock in the moisture. This will provide long-term hydration. 💚  To Style: Use it to style your twist-out, braid-out, corn rows, wash-n-go's and to add shine and definition to your protective style options (see previous post of twist-out results 🌟) 💚 No-rinse Deep Conditioner:  Dry ends? Not to worry! Apply some to clean and damp ends. Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave on for 10-20 minutes to infuse moisture. – Shop link in bio! ⬆️

A post shared by Flora & Curl™ Haircare (@floracurl) on

6. Nugg

Specialising in gel face masks that come in individual travel-friendly pots, Nugg products are formulated with at least 93% natural ingredients as well as being cruelty-free and Leaping Bunny certified.

Try this: Anti-Aging Face Mask, £3.95, BeautyBay

7. Tanologist

Founded by make-up artist and Instagram star Lottie Tomlinson, Tanologist launched in Superdrug earlier this month, offering vegan, cruelty-free self-tan in water, oil, mousse and lotion varieties.

Try this: Night Treatment Oil, £22.99, Superdrug delivers moisture alongside a subtle glow.

