Stiletto CROCS now exist and you'll either love them or hate them

The designer high heels are quite a departure from the usual uber-sensible Crocs style, reports Katie Wright.

Who could have predicted that Crocs – the rubbery sandals loved by millions for their comfy, supportive construction but supposedly despised by anyone with any fashion sense – could have inspired such a renaissance 16 years after their creation?

First the foam-resin clogs appeared on the Christopher Kane SS17 catwalk blinged up with gemstones, then Balenciaga created huge platform-soled versions – and now the French fashion house has unveiled another Croc-tastic offering.

The first glimpse of the shoes was actually revealed a couple of weeks ago on the brand’s Instagram account, but it’s only now that a close-up has been shared that we can see the full extent of the design.

In bright bubblegum pink, the stiletto heels – which the brand points out are pumps rather than Crocs – feature a very sharp pointed toe and are covered in little plastic cartoon motifs.

We can spot an Eiffel Tower, a German flag, a cat and a shooting star in the selection, similar to the platform Crocs.

While the shoes are a definite departure from the traditional smooth clog shape of proper Crocs, the aesthetic is evident from the holes punched on the front and back of the upper.

As with the previous high fashion clog iterations, the internet is as perplexed as ever. Some people are definitely fans.

“All my prayers have been answered. Crocs have been reborn,” commented Reeeeeeenie on the latest Instagram post, which now has more than 56,000 likes.

“I need them now,” wrote Gregor_divincenzo, while others posted multiple heart-eyes emojis, though there’s no word yet on when they will go on sale.

yall can hate on me but i lowkey like the balenciaga crocs lol…. — bon (@goatcheees) July 17, 2018

But on balance, there are far more mocking comments than positive responses…

“Whenever I see new stuff I honestly think they must be pranking us,” wrote Flavaflavia, with others declaring the shoes ‘disgusting’. Caitlin_phillips echoed many users when she asked: “Balenciaga sweetie what are you doing?”

Balenciaga high-heeled crocs are a NO NO — Ana Sofia (@18sofia93) July 17, 2018

It seems like Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia is in on the joke, however, seeing as the heels were styled in a pot plant surrounded by rubbish.

Are the shoes themselves rubbish? Hundreds of negative comments may suggest so, but the Balenciaga platform Crocs, which start from £645 a pop, are now almost sold out on Net-a-Porter, so who’s really going to have the last laugh here?





