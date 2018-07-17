7 multi-purpose products for your easiest ever summer make-up

17th Jul 18 | Beauty

Keep it simple with one does-it-all shade, says Katie Wright.

Young woman on white background with palm leaf shadows.

Summer make-up should be simple and effortless, and what could be easier than a product that doubles – or even triples – up as lippy, blusher and more?

A cream colour tapped on your lips, lids and the apples of your cheeks creates a chic monochrome make-up look in no time at all, so all you have to do is prep with foundation (or BB cream for a lighter, dewy sheen) and finish with mascara.

Not only does it look good, the less is more approach means you won’t have to lug your whole make-up bag with you when you travel (handy if you’ve got to survive on a cabin-baggage allowance).

What shade should you choose? Keep it classic with a tan-enhancing soft brown or lighten things up with a shimmery champagne (in which case you’ll want to highlight slightly higher on your cheekbones).

If warm pinks and corals suit your complexion, vary the intensity of the hue from a light wash of colour on your eyes and cheeks, paired with a bright pop on your pout.

We’ve rounded up the multi-purpose products that will help you get the look. Some are designed to be used all-over, some just happen to work that way. Some are from the new summer collections, while others are classics that we love.

All are super-easy to use and will make you wonder why you bothered with separate shadows, powders and compacts before. Meet summer’s hottest make-up multitaskers…

1. Artdeco Multi Stick in Cocoa Powder, £29.50, BeautyBay

Artdeco Multi Stick in Cocoa Powder
(Artdeco/PA)

2. W7 Cosmetics Full Metal Lacquer 3 in 1 Makeup Pen in Locked & Loaded, £6.95

W7 Cosmetics Full Metal Lacquer 3 in 1 Makeup Pen in Locked & Loaded
(W7/PA)

3. CYO Pigment Paint in Rose Gold, £5.50, Boots (available August 1)

CYO Pigment Paint in Rose Gold
(CYO/PA)

4. MUA Luxe Ombre Shimmer Stick, £5

MUA Luxe Ombre Shimmer Stick
(MUA/PA)

5. Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge For Lips & Cheeks in Calypso Coral, £22

Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge for Lips and Cheeks in Calypso Coral
(Bobbi Brown/PA)

6. Laura Geller Easy Illuminating Stick in Ballerina, £21, House of Fraser

Laura Geller Easy Illuminating Stick in Ballerina
(Laura Geller/PA)

7. Max Factor Miracle Touch Creamy Blusher in Soft Candy, £6.99, Boots

Max Factor Miracle Touch Creamy Blusher in Soft Candy
(Max Factor/PA)

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Woman left unable to cry after ultra-rare allergic reaction to antidepressants

Woman left unable to cry after ultra-rare allergic reaction to antidepressants
Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
It's not all doom and gloom as Met Éireann reveal some VERY exciting news

It's not all doom and gloom as Met Éireann reveal some VERY exciting news

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Why you definitely shouldn't be drinking baking soda for weightloss

Why you definitely shouldn't be drinking baking soda for weightloss
Tragedy as two football fans die in French World Cup celebrations

Tragedy as two football fans die in French World Cup celebrations
Warning issued to Irish holidaymakers following outbreak of NASTY infection

Warning issued to Irish holidaymakers following outbreak of NASTY infection
Warning issued as massive spiders the size of DINNER PLATES on the loose

Warning issued as massive spiders the size of DINNER PLATES on the loose