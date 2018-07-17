7 multi-purpose products for your easiest ever summer make-up

Keep it simple with one does-it-all shade, says Katie Wright.

Summer make-up should be simple and effortless, and what could be easier than a product that doubles – or even triples – up as lippy, blusher and more?

A cream colour tapped on your lips, lids and the apples of your cheeks creates a chic monochrome make-up look in no time at all, so all you have to do is prep with foundation (or BB cream for a lighter, dewy sheen) and finish with mascara.

Not only does it look good, the less is more approach means you won’t have to lug your whole make-up bag with you when you travel (handy if you’ve got to survive on a cabin-baggage allowance).

What shade should you choose? Keep it classic with a tan-enhancing soft brown or lighten things up with a shimmery champagne (in which case you’ll want to highlight slightly higher on your cheekbones).

If warm pinks and corals suit your complexion, vary the intensity of the hue from a light wash of colour on your eyes and cheeks, paired with a bright pop on your pout.

We’ve rounded up the multi-purpose products that will help you get the look. Some are designed to be used all-over, some just happen to work that way. Some are from the new summer collections, while others are classics that we love.

All are super-easy to use and will make you wonder why you bothered with separate shadows, powders and compacts before. Meet summer’s hottest make-up multitaskers…

1. Artdeco Multi Stick in Cocoa Powder, £29.50, BeautyBay

(Artdeco/PA)

2. W7 Cosmetics Full Metal Lacquer 3 in 1 Makeup Pen in Locked & Loaded, £6.95

(W7/PA)

3. CYO Pigment Paint in Rose Gold, £5.50, Boots (available August 1)

(CYO/PA)

4. MUA Luxe Ombre Shimmer Stick, £5

(MUA/PA)

5. Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge For Lips & Cheeks in Calypso Coral, £22

(Bobbi Brown/PA)

6. Laura Geller Easy Illuminating Stick in Ballerina, £21, House of Fraser

(Laura Geller/PA)

7. Max Factor Miracle Touch Creamy Blusher in Soft Candy, £6.99, Boots

(Max Factor/PA)

