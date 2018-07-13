Melania Trump makes a nod to British fashion in a Victoria Beckham dress during UK visit

From dazzling gowns to sleek daywear, the first lady is putting on a stylish show.

Melania Trump has been putting on a masterclass in first lady fashion during the US presidential visit to the UK.

Mrs Trump visited the Royal Chelsea Hospital with Philip May while Donald Trump travelled to the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst to meet Theresa May.

Greeted by the Prime Minister’s husband at the hospital, she wore a knee-length fit and flare dress with wide coloured stripes, by Victoria Beckham, paired with nude Christian Louboutin high heels.

It’s not quite red, white and blue but the dress had a patriotic feel to it without being over the top.

This outfit is unlikely to cause as much reaction on social media as the dramatic yellow gown she wore for the black tie dinner at Blenheim Palace. But it makes sense that the first lady would want to play it safe – later she will travel with her husband to Windsor for tea with the Queen.

Turning up the glamour on Thursday evening, the 48-year-old chose a bespoke pale yellow cape sleeved gown by New York based designer J Mendel.

According to the first lady’s stylist the colour was chosen in homage to the Queen, who often wears yellow, while the dress drew many comparisons to Belle from Disney’s Beauty And The Beast.

Earlier on Thursday the former model stepped off Air Force One wearing a sleek grey Roland Mouret sheath dress with a thin red belt.

