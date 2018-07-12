These are the two biggest shorts trends of summer 2018 - and one of them is a real opinion-divider

Get to know the styles to be seen in now, say Katie Wright and Lauren Davidson.

While shorts have been a summer essential for decades (it’s safe to say denim cut-offs will never go out of style), they don’t tend to get much attention on the catwalks, where glittering gowns, edgy tailoring and statement prints usually hog the limelight.

That all changed at the spring shows, however, when some of the biggest names in the fashion world – we’re talking Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent and Chloe, no less – turned their attention to the leg-baring garment once more.

That doesn’t mean you can just grab your Daisy Dukes and consider yourself on-trend, though. Shorts SS18-style come in two distinct flavours – and one of them is, a little challenging, to say the least.

These are the major shorts trends of the season, and where to get them on the high street…

Yeezy Life A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 9, 2018 at 4:39pm PDT

City shorts

Loose, high-waisted shorts were seen at Louis Vuitton (silky and boxer style), Saint Laurent (paired with high heels for evening) and Isabel Marant (with boho embellishment).

Depending on the fabric and how tailored they are, city shorts work for day or night.

A linen pair with a tie waist is great for weekend mooching or holiday exploring, while smart shorts with front pleats can be dressed up with a blouse and sandals.

(M&Co/PA)

M&Co Chevron Print Frill Layer Bardot Top, £18; Pink Tie Waist Shorts, £18

(Dorothy Perkins/PA)

Dorothy Perkins Khaki Eyelet Linen Shorts, currently reduced to £17.60 from £22

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Breeze Belted Grey Shorts, £49.50

(Cotton Traders/PA)

Cotton Traders White Wrinkle Free Vest, currently reduced to £6 from £10; Linen-blend Shorts, currently reduced to £20 from £28 (shoes, stylist’s own)

(Next/PA)

Lipsy Tailored Check Shorts, £19, Next

(Miss Selfridge/PA)

Miss Selfridge Pink Stripe Print Pleated Shorts, £25

Bike shorts

Sometimes, street style trends end up on the catwalks (rather than the other way round), which is what’s happened in the case of cycling shorts.

Initially part of the athleisure boom, stretchy tube shorts, as favoured by Kim and the rest of the Kardashian clan, were adopted this season by the likes of Nina Ricci, Chloe and Off White.

Obviously, encasing your thighs in skintight fabric isn’t for everyone – and the thought of pairing said shorts with a crop top, a la Kim and co, might be your idea of hell, but there is a less terrifying way to try the cycling shorts look.

Skinny denim cut-offs are distinctly more forgiving than Lycra, or you could pair bike shorts with a belted longline blazer for a high-low fashion mix that’s totally on-trend.

(PrettyLittleThing/PA)

PrettyLittleThing Camel Slinky High Waisted Cycle Shorts, £12

(Nasty Gal/PA)

Nasty Gal Sit Back Cropped Sweater, £15; Stand to Attention Camo Shorts, £8

(Boohoo/PA)

Boohoo Black Crepe Crop Top, £5; Ripped Distressed Bermuda Shorts, £20; Suedette Bum Bag, £10



(Topshop/PA)

Topshop Joni Cycling Shorts, £29

(New Look/PA)

New Look White Cycling Shorts, £5.99

© Press Association 2018