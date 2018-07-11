This £2 accessory is the biggest hair trend of the summer according to Pinterest

The humble hair tie has seen a massive spike in popularity, Katie Wright reports.

Forget space buns, milkmaid braids and pink dye jobs – summer’s hottest hair trend is a lot more simple, if Pinterest stats are anything to go by.

According to the photo sharing site, saves for ‘spiral hair tie‘ have risen by a massive 2,198% globally in the last year, as more and more women discover how amazing these plastic bobbles are.

By comparison, the fastest-growing hair trend on Pinterest UK, ‘snap clips’, has only risen by 250%, followed by ‘headband’ (170%), with ‘hair bow’ and ‘hair bandana’ each notching up a 120% increase year-on-year.

While there are plenty of imitators, the Invisibobble is the original creator and the springy tie is now available in a variety of colours and finishes, starting from around £4.99 for a pack of three.

Why are these telephone cord-style ties, which have been around for a few years, suddenly so popular?

The main benefit of the Invisibobble is that it’s more gentle than a regular hair tie, so you don’t end up with a ponytail headache, and the spiral design means it doesn’t leave that annoying dent in your hair when you take it out.

If you choose a see-through style or shade that matches your hair colour, then it really will be an invisible bobble.

i bought a pack of those spiral hair tie things at work tonight and its a game changer 1) my ponytail looked nice 2) no pain 3) one hair came out when i just took it out and thats it??? — jordan (@asimplelesbean) June 16, 2018

According to Invisibobble, bacteria can’t penetrate the plastic material and it’s easy to clean, making it more hygienic that a regular fabric hair elastic and longer lasting – if you find yours looking a bit tired, leave it in the sun for a while and the heat will restore the springiness.

Plus, fans think a twisty shiny band makes a more stylish wrist accessory than a stretchy cotton band that’s inevitably got those pesky strands of hair wrapped round it that you can’t get off for love nor money.

Used a normal hair tie instead of a spiral hair tie. That was a mistake. — Brianne Truitt (@Bri_Bri_17) June 27, 2018

And now it’s summer and we’ve been blessed with several weeks of very warm weather, throwing your hair into a ponytail is more appealing than ever.

Just ask Love Island’s Laura, who is often seen with her hair up and a spare spiral tie on her wrist.

It even caught the attention of narrator Iain Stirling, who had the audacity to refer to it as a ‘cheap plastic scrunchie’, much to the dismay of some Invisibobble fans on Twitter.

I feel like Ian Stirling insulted every single girl when called the invisibobble a ‘cheap plastic scrunchie’ they’re literally one of the best inventions ever tbf 😂🤷🏼‍♀️ #loveisland — Marisa Tough (@marisa_tough) July 8, 2018

We reckon if he had long hair and there was a heatwave on, Stirling would be eating his words…

Want to try the trend yourself? Head over to ASOS or Boots where you’ll find a selection of spiral hair ties.

© Press Association 2018