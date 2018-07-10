Why Rihanna-approved model Slick Woods is our pregnancy style icon

Plus everything you need to know about the painfully cool 21-year-old.

For many women, trying to stay stylish during pregnancy is incredibly difficult – just as soon as you’ve found the perfect, reliable prenatal outfit, your body decides to change drastically, and you’re back to your trusty sweatpants.

However, it would seem model Slick Woods is really managing this problem. The 21-year-old announced her pregnancy via Instagram only a week ago, but has been serving some serious looks ever since.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rihanna’s muse and her enviable style – growing stomach included.

What’s her background?

Woods was born Simone Thompson in Minneapolis. Her mother was imprisoned when she was four years old, and she soon moved to Los Angeles. She speaks openly about her past homelessness and drug abuse.

When Woods was 19 and living on the streets, she was discovered by British model Ash Stymest who helped launch her fashion career. Her first gig was a big one – modelling for Kanye West’s Yeezy lookbook. Since then, she’s worked with big names like Fenty Beauty, Marc Jacobs and Jeremy Scott.

What about her style before pregnancy?

It’s perhaps an understatement to say that Woods has a unique look, what with her dyed shaved head, multiple tattoos and the instantly recognisable gap between her front teeth.

Her style matches this aesthetic and is far from conventional. She’s often seen in neon colours, crop tops, sheer outfits – and wearing a whole lot of gold chains.

What about her pregnancy style?

In good company A post shared by @ slickwoods on Jul 2, 2018 at 6:46pm PDT

Woods revealed her pregnancy in probably the chillest way possible – with gorgeous Instagram photos of her in a striped bathing suit with the caption: “In good company.”

Celebs were quick to congratulate the model, with models Kaia Gerber, Ashley Graham and Joan Smalls, and actor Taraji P Henson, commenting on the post.

You’ve got to hand it to Woods – it takes a lot of confidence to rock a bandeau and low-rise trackies when you’re seven months along, and she certainly makes it look amazing.

Can’t take us nowhere part 167 A post shared by Chalyn Melendez (@chalyn.m) on Jul 4, 2018 at 8:12pm PDT

We love that pregnancy hasn’t stopped Woods from championing her favourite brands like Fenty x Puma. This is unsurprising, as she’s been taken under Rihanna’s wing and has modelled for her Puma and beauty campaigns frequently in the past.

Safe to say Woods’ badass pregnancy style has won her lots of favour.

slick woods is a bomb pregnant queen — cit (@citlallijuarez_) July 10, 2018

Slick Woods is having the most beautiful pregnancy of 2018 — sari (@SariAnnaMarie) July 10, 2018

Slick Woods the flyest pregnant woman ever — the great skundini (@REPARATlONS) July 10, 2018

Now we just can’t wait to see how she dresses her baby. Maybe mini-Fenty x Puma duds with teeny gold chains?

