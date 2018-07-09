From speedos to board shorts, the coolest swimwear for men this summer

Summer is here, when Brits depart on mass to a) the airport, in search of guaranteed sunshine on far-flung beaches, and b) the garden/park/lido when it’s actually hot enough to sunbathe on home turf.

Whether or not you’re looking forward to getting your kit off may well dictate your choice of summer attire – men who’ve honed themselves to Love Island levels of physical perfection, may be raring to strip down to a pair of skimpy trunks, but guys who are feeling pale, pasty and far from their prime will probably want something a little more modest.

Obviously, there’s no such thing as ‘beach body ready’ – for men or women – the only thing you need to be ready for the beach is a body, but having some stylish new swim shorts can help everyone feel their best when holiday season comes around.

To that end, we’ve rounded up the season’s best men’s swimwear, from the briefest briefs to the comfiest board shorts, and everything in between.

Quirky prints, block colours and sporty graphics are all big trends this season, so whatever your preference, you can find the perfect pair…

(Adidas/PA)

Adidas Fitness Colourblock Swim Trunks, £21.95

(Speedo/PA)

Speedo Storm Wave Allover Digital 7cm Brief, £30

(Swimwear365/PA)

Kangaroos Navy Multi Print Trunks, £25, Swimwear365

(H&M/PA)

H&M Red Short Swim Shorts, £8.99

(Oliver Jane/PA)

Oliver Jane Hippo Henry’s Beach Turtle Swim Shorts, £59

(Burton/PA)

Burton Blue Flamingo Print Regular Pull On Swim Shorts, £14

(Paul Smith/PA)

Paul Smith Yellow Zebra Swimshorts, now £29 (from £59), House of Fraser

(Nike/PA)

Nike Hurley Phantom Bula Laser Orange, £32.47 (from £54.95)

