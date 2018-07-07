Gareth Southgate's waistcoat is having a fashion moment - here's how to get the look

If ever there was an unlikely fashion muse it would be Gareth Southgate. But the England manager has been rocking a waistcoat at every World Cup match so far and it’s become a bit of an expected sartorial hit.

Football fans are loving Southgate’s down-to-earth, mild-mannered approach to the manager job, as well as his sharp wardrobe pitch-side. And as England prepare to take on Sweden in the quarter final, we’re expecting nothing less.

(Tim Goode/PA)

On a side note Gareth Southgate looks SHARP in his waistcoat 👌🏻 #ENGCOL — Mia Wright (@mia_wright26) July 3, 2018

No joke I’m buying Gareth Southgate’s waistcoat. The man is an icon. — Alex Emery (@AlexJamesEmery) July 5, 2018

Anyone else starting to fancy Gareth Southgate? The waistcoat game alone.. — Emily White (@emjwhi) July 5, 2018

Southgate has been wearing a £65 Marks & Spencer single-breasted waistcoat, which he appears to have stuck with for all of England’s matches so far. The full three-piece suit will set you back £264.

M&S have reported a 35% increase in sales of waistcoats since the tournament started – putting it down to “the Southgate effect.” While T.M Lewin tweeted that waistcoat sales are “going through the roof.”

Thanks to three-piece fan @garethsouthgate, our waistcoat sales are going through the stadium roof – are you sporting @england’s lucky charm? Send us your pictures. Or shop the #WorldCup trend here: https://t.co/45qkXrpjfu #ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/hTJoSwY9cE — T.M.Lewin (@TMLewin) July 3, 2018

Southgate may be more fashion conscious than we’ve ever given him credit for before, as the spring/summer 2018 catwalks for Chloé and Victoria Beckham, featured waistcoats. While David Beckham, Tom Hardy, Brad Pitt and David Gandy all have a penchant for a waistcoat – so the England manager is in good company.

Want to get the suave Southgate look? Here’s where you can pick one up for less.

Burton 1904 Navy Price of Wales Check Slim Fit Waistcoat, £50

(Burton/PA)

River Island, Bright Blue Suit Waistcoat, £40 (currently reduced to £30)



(River Island/PA)

White Stuff Tuscan Navy Waistcoat, £65 (currently reduced to £35)

(White Stuff/PA)

Debenhams Hammond & Co. by Patrick Grant, Grey Linen Blend Checked Waistcoat, £50

(Debenhams/PA)

River Island Brown Dogstooth Checked Waistcoat, £45



(River Island/PA)

So will Southgate stick to his lucky M&S waistcoat for the Sweden match, or try out to another style? Just imagine the uproar if he didn’t wear one at all…

If we get to the final I expect everyone to be sporting a Gareth Southgate style waistcoat, support our leader x — Cam Kanda (@K4NDA) July 5, 2018

