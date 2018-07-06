Who is Brandon Maxwell? The designer behind Meghan's latest outfit loves a pop of colour

His outfits have been worn by everyone from Michelle Obama to Jourdan Dunn.

Ever since her marriage, we’ve seen the Duchess of Sussex stepping out in decidedly demure shades – think nudes, blushes and whites.

However, Meghan’s most recent sartorial choice seems to have been influenced by the glorious weather, because on Thursday night she attended in the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge Reception at Marlborough House in a bright yellow dress.

It was sleek and sophisticated, whilst still being a ray of sunshine and a bold colour choice for a member of the royal family. The outfit is by American designer Brandon Maxwell, who is no stranger to dressing famous faces. If you’re not already familiar with his work, here’s everything you need to know – he does, after all, now have the royal stamp of approval.

His background

At 32, Maxwell is young for such a prominent designer. He was born in Texas and grew up surrounded by fashion. He studied photography at university, but soon after moved to New York to work as a stylist.

In 2012 he became Lady Gaga’s fashion director, and continued to style various magazine and advertising shoots. In 2015, he debuted his first women’s ready-to-wear collection in New York to such success that the year after he won the prestigious CFDA Swarovski Award for Womenswear.

What his style is like

Even though Gaga’s style is known for being kooky, outrageous and experimental, it’s actually quite far removed from the Maxwell aesthetic.

Maxwell’s website says its fashion is “dedicated to making women feel beautiful and powerful.” This is very much reflected in the designs – think sleek gowns in striking colours, often with quite structural and architectural vibes. Trust us – there wasn’t a meat dress in sight during Maxwell’s last presentation.

Tailoring is at the centre of most of what Maxwell does – as well as big skirts, because who doesn’t love a bit of drama?

Who he dresses

Winnie Harlow wears a classic Brandon Maxwell silhouette to the Fashion Awards 2017 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Testament to Maxwell’s powers is the range of women he dresses. Favoured by public figures like Oprah and Michelle Obama, his gowns are also often worn by models like Jourdan Dunn and Karlie Kloss.

He doesn’t seem to have a specific age range either – dressing everyone from Paris Jackson to Jane Fonda.

The fashion industry isn’t very inclusive, and admittedly the majority of Maxwell’s fashion shows feature slim models, but he also dresses other shapes and sizes to great success – like the green gown he made for Octavia Spencer at the Oscars this year.

Also most recently – and adorably – Maxwell designed his sister’s wedding dress and was her man of honour. He often talks about the women of his family and how important they are to him, so it really was quite a poignant moment.

Not only has Maxwell won fans for his designs, but he’s also known for being a genuinely nice guy. In his February fashion show, he brought out everyone who had worked on the collection behind the scenes to take a bow afterwards – something that is basically unheard of in the industry.

