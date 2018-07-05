All the biggest, boldest and weirdest looks you missed from Paris Couture Week

Because who doesn't want to ogle some of the most expensive and elaborate clothes in the world?

Most of us hardly look at high fashion shows to pick out our next outfit, which is why many people pay little attention to the biannual haute couture week in Paris.

However, ignore it at your peril – sure, the chances of you buying any pieces from the runway are slim to none, but it’s still an incredible show of artistry and design.

(Francois Mori/AP)

This is an opportunity for designers to really flex their creative muscles. Outfits tend to be bigger, bolder and a whole lot more expensive than we see on ready-to-wear catwalks.

Today, Paris Couture Week draws to a close, so we’ve picked out some of the best moments from the past few days.

The best set

(Francois Mori/AP)

This one is unsurprising, because Chanel never fails to win the award for most elaborate fashion show backdrop, with previous settings including a space ship and branded supermarket. This year was a homage to the city of Paris – a replica of the embankment of the Seine, complete with the iconic bookstalls that line the river.

Adding an extra touch, the stalls were full of pictures of Coco Chanel and old fashion mags.

(Francois Mori/AP)

One thing we would say is that the outfits – whilst beautiful – were on the unremarkable side. Perhaps Lagerfeld put more effort into the set this time around?

The most romance

(Francois Mori/AP)

Maria Grazia Chiuri’s couture show for Dior this July was all about classic romance. The colour palette was on the nude side, with the occasional flash of red or navy.

(Francois Mori/AP)

Not only was the palette refined, but so were the materials used. Chiuri created gowns of satin and gentle pleats that looked gorgeous flowing down the runway. It truly was a masterclass in how beautiful dresses can be.

The wackiest headgear

(Francois Mori/AP)

Even though the likes of Dior and Chanel went for understated grace, this wasn’t entirely the order of business at couture week. Take Schiaparelli, who based their show around animals.

(Francois Mori/AP)

Schiaparelli designer Bertrand Guyon called it an “Animalia Fantasia,” which sums it up pretty well – models stomped the runway with incredible hats fashioned to look like butterflies, swans and bunnies. The extravagant headgear didn’t even overwhelm the outfits, which were equally bright and bold.

The biggest hair

(Francois Mori/AP)

Everything about the Valentino show was over-the-top – from the voluminous skirts to the feathered hats that were sent down the runway.

This means that models had to have the perfect beauty look to match the flamboyance of the show. For creative director Pierpaolo Piccoli, this meant hair – the bigger, the better. It looks as though he’s following Dolly Parton’s mantra: “The higher the hair, the closer to God.”

The most Gothic

(Francois Mori/AP)

Jean Paul Gaultier’s show was an homage to Le Smoking – a tuxedo suit Yves Saint Laurent designed for women. Not only this, but it was the characteristically subversive designer’s way to poke fun at the health police and the smoking ban (he genuinely piped smoke into the room).

The collection itself was monochromatic with flashes of red. The focus on tailoring and tuxedo jackets with Gaultier’s flair gave everything a distinctly Gothic vibe.

The best optical illusion

Iris van Herpen’s show is always worth a watch, purely because it tends to be the most artistically interesting on the calendar. The fashion house’s couture offering more than delivered on this promise this time around.

As with most of Van Herpen’s collections, the style is highly futuristic – it’s more like a stunning performance of architecture than a traditional fashion show.

The sparkliest outfits

Givenchy found itself at the centre of particularly keen interest for this show – not only did creative director Clare Wait Keller design the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress, but since then Meghan has often been seen in the designer’s outfits.

This means that everyone was looking to the Givenchy couture show to try and figure out what – if anything – Meghan would pick to wear to her next royal engagement.

Even though it’s not hugely likely that Meghan will be seen wearing any of these designs now that she’s a royal, we can’t help but hope that she turns up to the next gala in one of Keller’s gloriously sparkly outfits.

