Boho is back - here's how to get it right this time around

5th Jul 18 | Beauty

The Noughties trend is having a resurgence. Katie Wright rounds up the best boho buys to shop now.

Cast your mind back to the mid-Noughties. Avril Lavigne was tearing up the pop charts, teens were glued to The O.C. and the fashion world was obsessed with one person in particular.

Sienna Miller emerged seemingly out of nowhere, her relationship with Jude Law at the time landing her in the tabloids on an almost daily basis, and her bohemian style landing her on the cover of Vogue in December 2004.

Sienna Miller at Glastonbury Festival in 2004
Sienna Miller during her boho heyday at Glastonbury in 2004 (Andy Butterton/PA)

The actor and former model’s aesthetic was characterised by gypsy skirts (a maxi skirt pulled up and worn as a dress was Miller’s signature look), peasant blouses, slouchy leather bags and wide belts slung low on the hips.

The ‘boho chic’ look was copied endlessly by the high street and became the overriding style of the era – but it soon fell out of favour, as massive trends are often wont to do.

But now, more than a decade on, boho is firmly back on the fashion map, and we’re not disappointed at all.

After seasons of minimalist athleisure and Nineties dominance, it’s great to see unabashedly intricate and pretty clothing back in the shops, plus the dreamy hippy look is perfectly timed for summer.

That doesn’t mean this is a total rehash of Ms Miller’s greatest hits, however.

Your key buys now include a statement dress inspired by the Chloe SS18 collection, and an embroidered cotton blouse with puff sleeves and tassel ties.

Looks 11-16 #SS18 #chloeGIRLS​

A post shared by Chloé (@chloe) on

In fact, it’s categorically impossible to have too many tassels when it comes to boho 2.0. And while the Noughties was all about black, white and beige, now saturated brights and ice-cream pastels come to the fore.

The trophy jacket is another essential component. Boxy, cropped and covered in embroidery, this hard-working piece will give denim a new lease of life and can be dressed up or down.

Accessorise with a straw bag (mini or maxi) and sandals (tasselled, of course) and you’re all set.

Ready to shop? These are the best boho buys on the high street right now…

model wearing Biba Yellow Embroidered Boho Dress
(House of Fraser/PA)

Biba Yellow Embroidered Boho Dress, currently reduced to £70 from £90, House of Fraser

model wearing Red Herring Lilac Striped Embroidered Cotton Bardot Neck Short Sleeve Midi Dress and Faith Silver Patent Christine High Block Heel Court Shoes
(Debenhams/PA)

Red Herring Lilac Striped Embroidered Cotton Bardot Neck Short Sleeve Midi Dress, £39; Faith Silver Patent Christine High Block Heel Court Shoes, currently reduced to £10.50 from £35, Debenhams

model wearing Oliver Bonas Retreat Embroidered Striped Blouse and Point Asymmetric Tie Blue Culottes
(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Retreat Embroidered Striped Blouse, currently reduced to £20 from £55; Point Asymmetric Tie Blue Culottes, £59.50

Matalan Embroidered Bell Sleeve Boho Blouse
(Matalan/PA)

Matalan Embroidered Bell Sleeve Boho Blouse, £18

Monsoon Tabatha Embroidered Jacket
(Monsoon/PA)

Monsoon Tabatha Embroidered Jacket, £65

Matalan Falmer Festival Embroidered Cropped Jacket
(Matalan/PA)

Matalan Falmer Festival Embroidered Cropped Jacket, £35

Joe Browns Truly Retro Tassel Straw Basket Bag
(Swimwear365/PA)

Joe Browns Truly Retro Tassel Straw Basket Bag, currently reduced to £24 from £38, Swimwear365

New Look Black Tassel Stripe Straw Bucket Bag
(New Look/PA)

New Look Black Tassel Stripe Straw Bucket Bag, £15.99

Office Spicy- Trim Ankle Strap Toe Post Sandals
(Office/PA)

Office Spicy- Trim Ankle Strap Toe Post Sandals, £39

Glamorous Blue Multi Coloured Tassel Sandals
(Glamorous/PA)

Glamorous Blue Multi Coloured Tassel Sandals, £36

