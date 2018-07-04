Yellow eyeliner is the latest summer beauty trend you need to try

This look might be straight off the runway, but is surprisingly easy to replicate yourself.

Now that the sun’s out, it would seem as though beauty addicts want their make-up to match the weather.

This means that our Instagram feeds have been awash with people trying their hand at yellow eyeliner.

Earlier this year, Dior released a set of felt-tip eyeliners, called On Stage Liners and costing £26 each, in a variety of colours. The range features a sunshiney shade that has grabbed everyone’s attention.

This sparked something of a trend, with people rushing to line their lids with yellow.

The main thing to take into consideration with this look is choosing the brightest shade possible – not only do you want the colour to pop, but you also don’t want to look like you’re unwell.

🔺Graphics🔺 #graphiceyeliner #eyeliner #yelloweyeliner A post shared by Karla Garcia (@karlagarcia4237) on Jul 3, 2018 at 7:07pm PDT

There are a few ways that you can replicate this trend. First up, pick your poison – if Dior Beauty isn’t quite in your budget, go for NYX Professional Makeup Vivid Brights Eyeliner in Halo, which you can get from Boots for £6.50. Should you want a softer look, try NYX Professional Makeup Shimmer Eyeshadow Pigments in GO H.A.M (also £6.50 from Boots).

Then it’s time to go wild. You could start off with a big and bold cat eye, which can be accentuated with black eyeliner just to make it pop even more.

If that really floats your boat, experiment with making the look more graphic – either by adding lines along the top of your lid or under the eye.

If graphic make-up isn’t your thing, you can still replicate this trend – but using eyeshadow instead of eyeliner.

Make-up artist and owner of Blank Canvas Cosmetics, Una Tynan has given us her top tips for pulling off the yellow-eyed look.

1. Prime the lid with concealer or a skin coloured primer using the Blank Canvas F17 brush.

2. Choose a strong matte yellow shade of eyeshadow.

3. Build the colour by pressing the shadow all along the eyelid using a flat shader brush such as the E24. For more intensity, you can dampen your brush before applying.

4. Using a taupe/chocolate shade such as Brazen from our Master Palette, and the Blank Canvas E20 brush, blend along the crease of the eye in a window-wiper motion. This creates a very soft brown texture, while the yellow on the lid remains bright and bold.

5. Apply a thin line of black liner along the lash line using the E28 Fine Liner brush. To finish, apply 2 coats of mascara. This marries the entire look together.

From right to left: the F17, E24, E20 and E28 brushes (Blank Canvas Cosmetics/PA)

You can buy Blank Canvas Cosmetics on its website and Beauty Bay.

