Empowerment, courage and beauty: 4 women on why they shaved their heads

It's a bold beauty move that not everyone is brave enough to try.

Long, luscious hair is traditionally seen as a symbol of femininity. How many Disney princesses can you name with a shaved head?

Luckily, this archaic idea is slowly getting debunked, thanks to an increasing number of women who are taking the plunge and shaving their hair off. The popularity of hashtags on Instagram like #girlswithshavedheads and #baldgirl show that the look isn’t as extreme as it once was thought to be.

Natalie Portman caused quite a stir when she shaved her head in the mid-Noughties (Ian West/PA)

It must be mentioned, there are women who are forced to go bald due to illness. Being stripped of your power to choose is incredibly unfair, and the women who go through this are undoubtedly brave. However, in this instance, we’re talking to women who are lucky to have full autonomy over their hair – and they chose to shave it all off.

It’s these people who show us that beauty doesn’t have to mean long hair – it can mean no hair at all, if that’s what you want. We find out why they took the plunge.

1. Omosoria Chiamaka Joy, 22, Lagos, Nigeria

(Omosoria Chiamaka Joy/PA)

“My hair got damaged due to excessive dyeing. It got to a point where I felt ashamed of it – every time I went to the salon, folks would keep telling me to cut my hair and just start all over. At first, I found it insulting and humiliating, but it got to a point where it dawned on me that I had to start over.

“So I did it, and I just can’t stop loving the look. I have been bald since January this year, and I think I’m going to remain bald for a very long time.

(Omosoria Chiamaka Joy/PA)

“I find it really empowering. I used to be very shy and timid. I was so afraid of the crowd, and I didn’t talk in public due to my fears. I used to walk with my head bowed to the ground, but ever since I became bald, all of those things have disappeared.”

2. Whitney Gabriel, 28, Durban, South Africa

“I always had short hair as a child. I’d like to think it was because of the amount of sports I played, but my mum says it’s because it was cheaper and more convenient.

“Fast forward to adulthood and I’ve made a conscious decision to have short hair, because I prefer how I look. I look more natural, it enhances my natural beauty and the cherry on top is that I can get up and go!

“It is extremely empowering in this day and age to rock a hairstyle that not many are brave enough to pull off, especially if you consider the amount of social media influence around the definition of beauty relative to hair length and type. I always get compliments for my ‘courage’. I also have many young girls in my area that aspire to have short hair like mine, as I make it look cool and funky.”

3. Ashley Bacote, 29, New Jersey, USA

(Ashley Bacote/PA)

“There are several reasons why I shaved all my hair off. I was a person who got bored easily when it came to different hairstyles, I was always wondering what should I do next. After trying many different looks I decided I was just going to cut it all off!

“Shaving my hair was literally the best decision I could have ever made, it is definitely empowering. I never struggled with confidence before, but after shaving my head, my confidence has gone through the roof.

💜💜💜💜 A post shared by Ashley Nicole 💜🦄🧜🏾‍♀️ (@ashh_kardash) on Mar 23, 2018 at 8:55pm PDT

“Bald women are courageous, powerful and beautiful. I have never felt so amazing in my life, and I feel this way with no hair. It just shows that hair does not define you.”

4. Sharon Dennis, 22, Alabama, USA

(Sharon Dennis/PA)

“I shaved my head as a form of detox and freedom. It’s also my way of expressing myself through cuts, colours and designs. Sometimes, if I’m feeling stuck, if I’m not growing, if I’m not progressing, I’ll cut my hair and dye it another colour.

“I found my inner power through being bald. There are stereotypes against certain trends, and being bald is one of them. People think you’re rebellious or you’re not feminine, and that’s not it. I’m against anything that can bring women down.

A post shared by Shay GLAM💋 (@shayglam00) on May 20, 2018 at 6:07pm PDT

“I’m all for female empowerment – uplifting one another and being a support system for anyone who’s striving for greatness. When I see another baldie, it’s like we automatically click. Even if it’s a smile, a double look or just a simple ‘hey’.”

© Press Association 2018