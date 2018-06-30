Cheryl turns 35: How her look has evolved from the early Noughties to now

It’s safe to say there’s no one in the UK who hasn’t heard of Cheryl (she’s so famous, she doesn’t need a last name these days).

The Geordie singer first graced our television screens in 2002 on Popstars: The Rivals, when she won a place in girl group Girls Aloud. From her National Lottery scratchcard days and her huge solo career, to her stint as an X Factor judge and becoming a mum, we’ve watched Cheryl grow from a teenage Geordie lass into what many would call a national treasure.

From her eyebrows to her hair extensions, here’s how her look has changed over the years.

2003

A fresh-faced, 19-year-old Cheryl (then Tweedy) smiles for the cameras at the Smash Hits T4 Poll Winners Party in March 2003. The eyeliner, high pony and hooped earrings are peak Noughties and we love it.

2004

A year later, Cheryl’s look changed, with golden highlights and a choppy mid-length style.

2005

Back-to-brunette, 22-year-old Chezza sports her engagement ring, given to her by Ashley Cole during a camel ride in Dubai, at the Pride of Britain Awards in October 2005. The bejewelled dress with spaghetti straps is classic Noughties and check out those thin eyebrows.

2006

Before their lavish wedding, Cheryl and Ashley were pictured looking loved up in Germany during the World Cup – and can we take a moment to appreciate those slouchy boots?

2007

Cheryl went for another risque top with her new haircut at London Fashion Week – shorter, sleeker with a fashionable fringe.

2008

Cheryl donned a bright pink lip, big hair and a brave face at the BRIT Awards amid marriage trouble and infidelity rumours.

2010



Having divorced Ashley Cole and launched a successful solo career, Chezza performed on stage in a lacy red dress for BBC Children In Need – hair extensions galore.

2012

2012 was a highlight of Cheryl’s solo career, with her single Call My Name becoming the fastest selling number one single of that year. The extensions came out and her style became sleeker and more natural.

2014

Just a couple of weeks before her wedding to French restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini in a private beach ceremony, Cheryl arrives as a judge at the X Factor auditions with her hair lighter.

2016

After filing for divorce from Fernandez-Versini and starting a relationship with One Direction’s Liam Payne, she made an appearance at the BRITS and looked nothing short of sensational in a yellow minidress.

2018

At this year’s BRIT Awards, Cheryl cosied up to boyfriend and father of her son, Payne. These days she’s bolder with her fashion choices – check out this Jean-Louis Sabaji minidress with an asymmetrical neckline and voluminous ruffle detail. She matched her darker hair with dramatic dark make-up and burgundy lips.

