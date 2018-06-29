Who is Paloma Elsesser? The plus size model is on a new Vogue cover with Ashley Graham

Even though there’s evidently a long way to go before the fashion industry achieves true diversity, there are some plus size models leading the charge.

One of these is Ashley Graham, who by now is a household name. But what about Paloma Elsesser – the 26-year-old model who has joined Graham on the new cover of Vogue Arabia?

The power duo are fittingly fronting the magazine’s body revolution issue. Here’s everything you need to know about rising star Elsesser.

Where’s she from?

Elsesser was born in Canada to an African-American mother and Chilean-Swiss father. She was raised in Los Angeles, and moved to New York to study literature and psychology when she turned 18.

Soon afterwards, she was discovered on Instagram by iconic make-up artist Pat McGrath and was asked to model for her beauty line.

your fave empanada 🥟 A post shared by Paloma Elsesser (@palomija) on Jun 17, 2018 at 8:31am PDT

Elsesser told Allure: “I wasn’t scouted in a mall as a kid. I went through my whole life thinking I’m a pretty, chubby girl. I’ve never been skinny, so it’s something that was really born out of the visibility that social media granted me.

“I’m not super tall, and I don’t have this classic plus-size body, but I’m special in my own way, and I think that story is really inspiring to a lot of girls.”

Who has she modelled for?

Thanks to McGrath, Elsesser started her career in beauty. She was soon picked up by other big brands, modelling for the likes of Fenty Beauty and Glossier.

However, it’s not just the world of make-up that’s sitting up and taking notice of Elsesser. She’s also featured in advertising campaigns for big names like Nike, ASOS and H&M.

Outside of traditional modelling, she starred in Leon Bridges music video for Bad Bad News, wearing a red trench coat and dancing through New York.

What about magazines?

The Arabia cover isn’t the first time Elsesser has appeared in Vogue. She was on the cover of British Vogue’s May cover as part of a group of models “changing the face of fashion”, and has popped up on the digital sites time and time again.

Not only this, but she’s also nabbed a cover of i-D magazine, as well as featuring in the likes of Allure, Elle and CR Fashion Book.

Even though she’s done more print than runway, Elsesser made her catwalk debut for Eckhaus Latta’s SS18 show.

What does the future hold for her?

Elsesser told Allure that she would like to finish her education, get a masters degree and then become a psychologist for adolescents.

But for the moment, modelling jobs are coming thick and fast, so expect to see a whole lot more of Elsesser’s face in the near future.

