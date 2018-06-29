5 times the ugly shoe trend has taken things to the next level

If you were under the impression that fashion is all about looking good, then you really need to refresh your Instagram feed.

In fact, style icons are currently obsessed with everything ugly – so much so that it’s become a trend in itself. This very much does what it says on the tin, and basically means anything that doesn’t look conventionally pretty.

The fad is most often seen in footwear. Long gone are the days of minimalist stilettos, but instead the fashion crowd are rocking ugly ‘dad trainers’ and chunky-soled creations that take ‘practical’ to new heights.

The fetish for ugly shoes has even reached the high street, and you’ll find chunky sneakers and grandma sandals everywhere. These kinds of kicks are doable, and could even be an easy entry level to the trend.

Friday mood 🍸 A post shared by Alicia Roddy (@lissyroddyy) on Jun 22, 2018 at 9:58am PDT

But what about the shoes that have gone above and beyond, and really taken the ugly theme to the next level? Here are some styles that definitely aren’t for the fashion faint-hearted…

1. High-heeled Uggs

Ugg boots are some of the most derided items of clothing from the Noughties, but fashion is all about cycles. Let’s face it – it was only a matter of time before they hit the runways again.

extra af. #chella18 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 15, 2018 at 11:38am PDT

This honour fell to brand Y/Project, who debuted heeled Uggs for their AW18 show back in March. Most people weren’t sold that Uggs could actually be fashionable again – that is, until Rihanna wore them to Coachella and immediately made them cool. Such is the sartorial power of Rih Rih.

2. Blinged-out ‘orthopaedic’ trainers

We largely have the brand Balenciaga to thank for the ubiquitous popularity of chunky, orthopaedic-looking trainers. Now that trend has well and truly established itself in high end and high street fashion, brands have started looking for ways to go above and beyond.

And that’s where Gucci’s crystal embellished sneakers come in – just in case chunky trainers weren’t already enough.

Special shout-out also goes to Maison Margiela’s snowboarding sneakers. They might not be bedazzled, but they certainly are OTT.

3. High-heeled trainers

Going one step further than just bejewelling sneakers is DSquared2, who last week in their SS19 show debuted dad-shoe heels, complete with easy-to-use side-release buckles.

One thing we can say about this shoe is that it would be a whole lot more comfortable than your classic stiletto. However, we definitely wouldn’t recommend going for a jog in them.

4. High fashion Crocs

Just like Uggs, Crocs are a historically dodgy sartorial choice that has undergone something of high fashion facelift of late.

Scottish designer Christopher Kane was the first to try and bring back Crocs, debuting a pair on his SS17 catwalk, complete with gems and a fur lining. Since then, they’ve been a mainstay of his collections, with Kane experimenting with patterns, colours and adornments.

With the Women Spring Summer 18 runway show, Balenciaga launches the “Foam” shoes, a 10 cm platform version of the iconic @Crocs clog. pic.twitter.com/TsjgjkllF2 — Balenciaga (@BALENCIAGA) October 1, 2017

He’s not the only one to give Crocs a go, with Balenciaga making a splash a year later with their platform version of the shoe. Coming in at 10cm-tall with various embellishments and in colours like bright pink, these are certainly not shy or retiring shoes.

Crocs might now have the Christopher Kane and Balenciaga seal of approval, but we can’t say we’ve seen many people actually brave enough to wear them out and about…

5. Toe sandals

LOEWE RESORT 2019 A post shared by Jonathan Anderson (@jonathan.anderson) on May 28, 2018 at 1:41am PDT

If you ask us, one of the best things about shoes is they cover up our feet. Let’s face it – toes aren’t generally the prettiest things to look at.

However, designer Jonathan Anderson really doesn’t seem to agree with this, and created these gem-encrusted sandals that show off the outline of your toes.

Even though they’re not hugely up our street, we’ve got to admit that they’d save on the pedicure that open-toe sandals so often demand of us.





