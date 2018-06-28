10 fabulous rainbow print pieces to celebrate Pride

Fashion and has gone somewhere over the rainbow this season. Katie Wright rounds up the best bright buys.

Usually, there’s one colour that dominates each fashion season – but for SS18 it’s, well, all of them.

At Dolce & Gabbana, the design duo’s perennial favourite, black, made way for uber-bright stripes, floaty frocks and technicoloured tassels, much to the delight of the Frow, and Jeremy Scott used the full colour spectrum in both his eponymous and Moschino shows.

For his final outing at Burberry, Christopher Bailey chose the rainbow as the motif that tied the collection together, dedicating it to LGBTQ+ youth around the world, and even incorporating the ROYGBIV colours into the house’s famous Nova check.

Now, seven-colour stripes are all over the high street, brightening up everything from swimwear to shoes and during Pride – the annual event which commemorates the Stonewall riots and celebrates acceptance – is the perfect time to wear them.

Whether you rock all-over print or just a hint with accessories, this is feel-good fashion at its best and there are lots of cheap and cheerful bargains to be had.

As June’s Pride Month comes to a close, and further Pride celebrations kick-off across the UK, these are the rainbow-bright fashions you’ll want to rock all summer long…

1. Accessorize Rainbow Dress, £39

(Accessorize/PA)



2. New Look Rainbow Stripe Wide Leg Trousers, £24.99

(New Look/PA)



3. Miss Selfridge Rainbow Striped Wide Leg Jumpsuit, £42

(Miss Selfridge/PA)



4. Topshop Rainbow Bandeau Dress, £20, and Diamond Frame Sunglasses, £14

(Topshop/PA)

5. Rainbow Multicolour Chevron Printed Halterneck Bikini, £17.99, Swimwear365.co.uk

(Swimwear365/PA)

6. V by Very Unique Embellished Fringe Trophy Jacket, £90

(Very/PA)



7. Topshop Bonded Rainbow Stripe Plunge Swimsuit, £34

(Topshop/PA)

8. Office Lucky Espadrille With Toe Cap – Rainbow Leather, £52

(Office/PA)



9. Accessorize Fiji Ombre Beaded Tassel Earrings, £12

(Accessorize/PA)

10. Dune Lemonade Multi Colourful Frayed Trim Mules, £65

(Dune/PA)

