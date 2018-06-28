[WATCH] How to put on false eyelashes like a pro

Never tried false eyelashes before? With this video guide you'll get the hang of it in no time.

Many mascaras promise long, lustrous, perfectly separated eyelashes, but the truth is you can only enhance your natural lashes so far – one too many coats of the black stuff and you’ll end up with a clumpy, sticky mess. Not a good look.

False eyelashes, on the other hand, are ideal for faking that wide-eyed, well-defined look, but if you’re a first-timer falsies can be a bit daunting.

“If you’ve never worn them before false eyelashes may feel a bit funny at first but after about five minutes you won’t feel them at all,” says Sara Sordillo, make-up artist from lash brand Eylure.

Make-up artist Sara Sordillo applying Eylure false eyelashes (PA)

Sordillo is an eyelash expert, so we asked her to show us her foolproof method for lash application and she had a couple of pro tips that a lot of people don’t know about.

Firstly, you shouldn’t use mascara to blend your real and false lashes, you need a specially formulated product.

“Eylure Blend & Care isn’t the same as mascara. Mascara can cause false eyelashes to go clumpy and change the nature of your lashes but Blend & Care doesn’t due to its buildable formula.”

Secondly, it’s important, Sordillo says, to “bend the lashes between your fingers a few times to make them more flexible so they fit your own eye shape. False eye lashes vary but some are more rigid than others, you’ll hear them crunch a bit as you move them.”

Find out how Sordillo incorporates these tips by following this step by step guide.





