More is more: There's a new trend for carrying as many bags as possible

Rihanna's doing it so it must be cool.

At its core, fashion is all about reinventing the wheel. You might think that there’s a very limited range of ways to style and wear a bag, but then designers and trend-setters will show you that this is far from the truth.

First we were silly enough to think that bum bags were meant to go around your waist, but then the fashion crowd found a new way – across the body.

(Christophe Ena/AP)

Now, the next innovation comes in how many bags you carry. Instead of just a solitary clutch or backpack, if you want to look bang on trend you’ll need to wear as many as possible. Not only this, but they’ll need to be in all different styles and carried in varying ways.

We know it’s a solidified trend because Rihanna has been seen rocking it. When she went to watch the Louis Vuitton menswear show in Paris last week it was actually quite tricky to see for sure how many bags she was sporting – at least five by our count, ranging from a bum bag, a utility belt with pouches on it and a big carry bag.

Virgil Abloh – the new menswear creative director of Louis Vuitton – has set the tone with his utility belts that feature multiple bags. Think of it as an entry level to the multi-bag trend, and for extra cool points sling it over your body instead of clipping it around your waist.

So why has this trend come about? Perhaps it’s all about practicality. Bear with us on this, because lugging around multiple totes might not initially seem like the most practical thing in the world.

Fashion is currently obsessed with teeny tiny bags that you can sling over your body or loop around your wrist. These might look cute, but will probably only hold your keys – if that.

So maybe people want to be bang on trend by carrying a tiny tote, but also have something to put their stuff in – thus the necessity for an extra one.

Or maybe there’s a more sinister reason behind the fad for multiple bags. We’re not pointing any fingers, but it *could* be a scam on the part of the fashion industry – it’s a pretty ingenious ploy to get us buying more things and spending more money.

As far as fads go, in theory this one should be easy to replicate at home. However if you really want to nail it, don’t think that you can just unearth all of your bags and wear them at once – you’ll have to curate them into one colour scheme. So chances are you’ll have to purchase some new bags, which is exactly what the fashion houses want.

© Press Association 2018