8 iconic curly hairstyles, from the Queen to Carrie Bradshaw

These famous faces are top of the mops when it comes to curls, say Georgi Tinkov and Katie Wright.

Not everyone can pull off curly locks. Take Justin Timberlake and the infamous platinum blonde noodle hair he sported in his NSYNC days, or music-producer-turned-convicted-murderer Phil Spector and the six-inch-high straggly grey permed wig he wore during his trial.

From Seventies afros to Eighties perms, wavy hair-dos have fallen in and out of fashion repeatedly through the years, and while some celebrities would probably rather forget their old barnets, others have truly made curls their calling card.

Here, we take a look at some of the most iconic curly hairstyles of all time…

1. Queen Elizabeth II

Crowning glory: The Queen at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show (Peter Pohle/PA)

As a fashion icon for more than six decades, she has worn every conceivable colour, but the Queen has always been very consistent when it comes to her hair.

While it’s rumoured that Prince Philip isn’t exactly a fan of what he calls her ‘helmet hair’, her Majesty must be pleased with it because she named Ian Carmichael, the hairdresser who’s been styling her hair for 20 years, in the New Year’s Honours list last year.

2. The Jackson 5

The Jackson Five at Heathrow Airport, arriving for their British tour in 1979 (PA)

Before he became a phenomenally successful solo artist, Michael Jackson was part of The Jackson 5, alongside his brothers Marlon, Jermaine, Randy and Tito – and the quintet were famous for their afro hair dos, as well as their catchy songs.

Later, an incident with the King of Pop’s hair was thought to have possibly contributed to his death. It accidentally caught fire during the filming of of a Pepsi advert in 1984, leading MJ to start using – and eventually become addicted to – painkillers.

3. Diana Ross

Diana Ross performs in concert at Wembley Arena in 2007 (Ian West/PA)

A former beauty school attendee, Diana Ross experimented with myriad hairstyles while part of The Supremes, but her voluminous afro will always remain her trademark.

As a solo performer, the disco diva paved way for black women all around the world to unleash their natural curls.

4. Cher

Cher performing at Wembley Arena in 1992 (PA)

Kim Kardashian calls her “my fashion icon the Armenian Queen” – Cher has been inspiring fans for decades with her bold beauty looks, from her incredibly long poker-straight locks in the Sixties, to her major corkscrew curls in the Eighties.

Those curls clearly served Cher well because in 1988, the singer-turned-actress picked up a Best Actress Oscar for her performance in romantic-comedy, Moonstruck.

5. Slash

Slash performs as part of US rock group Velvet Revolver (Andy Butterton/PA)

Almost as unchanging as the Queen, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash has rocked (in every sense of the word) long, raven-black curls ever since the band formed in the mid-Eighties, often with his equally iconic top hat.

6. Madonna

Madonna performing at Wembley Stadium in 1990 as part of her Blonde Ambition tour (PA)

The ultimate pop chameleon, there’s hardly a hairstyle in the world Madonna hasn’t tried in her four-decade reign as the Queen of Pop.

Perhaps her most iconic on-stage look, Madge’s Jean Paul Gaultier-designed cone bra ensemble on her Blond Ambition World Tour was topped off with glossy golden curls, with more than a nod to old-school glamour.

7. Sarah Jessica Parker/Carrie Bradshaw

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker with her Emmy for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Francis Specker/PA)

One of the Nineties’ and Noughties’ most famous TV characters, Sex And The City’s Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, was known for her quirky fashion sense and her tumbling tousled tendrils.

Carrie’s golden-tinged curls may look effortless, but the show’s hair stylist later revealed that it actually took around an hour a time to perfect the character’s ‘natural’ look.

8. Zendaya

Zendaya on the red carpet at the Met Gala 2017 (Aurore Marechal)

Already going surname-less at the age of just 21, actress Zendaya is also a hair icon in the making.

The Greatest Showman star loves to play with wigs and weaves and has drawn much praise for wearing natural hair on the red carpet. At last year’s Met Gala, her beautiful cloud of curls was reminiscent of another afro queen, Diana Ross.

💍 A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Nov 7, 2017 at 4:46pm PST





© Press Association 2018