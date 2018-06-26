Rihanna has announced a new eye make-up range with Fenty Beauty - here's everything we know

26th Jun 18 | Beauty

It includes the brand's first liquid eyeliner.

Britain Oceans 8 Premiere

Rihanna just doesn’t seem to want our wallets to be safe.

Not only has she blessed the world with Fenty Beauty and its revolutionary 40-shade foundation range, but she’s also put out her own lingerie line and done a clothing collaboration with Puma.

And it doesn’t look like the hardest working woman in show business is going to ease off there. Now, Rihanna has announced the latest drop on Fenty Beauty, and it’s all about eye make-up.

This means that Rih Rih is blessing us with the brand’s second-ever eye-shadow palette, a primer, new brushes and a liquid eyeliner.

@badgalriri in that #MOROCCANSPICEPALETTE 😍🔥 y’all ready??

A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on

The Moroccan Spice Palette will “spice up your make-up life!” – and if it makes us look half as glowing as Rihanna, we’re totally in.

The palette has 16 matte, satin, pearl, metallic and shimmer shades in earthy tones as well as some pops of colour (the greens are particularly eye-catching, if you’ll excuse the terrible pun).

Introducing the brand new #MOROCCANSPICE palette @fentybeauty coming July 6th

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Bustle reports: “The cool thing about the staggered placement is that it eliminates any pre-conceived notions of how to pair the shadows. It makes your eye see limitless colour combos.”

#FLYLINER @fentybeauty July 6th

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

But the palette isn’t the only thing beauty fans are lusting after. It looks like the Flyliner will be answer to all our cat-eye needs, and no doubt the eye primer and brushes will help all these new products look perfect.

Considering how wildly popular every Fenty Beauty drop has been so far, it’s unsurprising that fans are hugely excited for the new release.

As much as people love the products, some are really worried about what Fenty Beauty’s continued domination is going to do to their bank accounts.

However, it’s apparent you can’t win them all – even if you’re Rihanna. She hasn’t released music since Anti came out in early 2016, and some people want her to focus less on being a mogul and more on putting out new songs.

The collection will be available to buy on July 6 at Sephora, Harvey Nichols, and on fentybeauty.com.

© Press Association 2018

