Jeremy Scott's Moschino campaign featuring 'illegal aliens' is stirring up controversy

Creative director at Moschino, Jeremy Scott is known for his loud and wacky designs – and he’s no stranger to making a statement.

That’s exactly what he’s done with Moschino’s AW campaign, which features Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber as ‘illegal aliens’. This collection was debuted in February in Milan, and was meant to be a subtle jab at President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

At the time, Scott told Dazed: “I was thinking about immigration and illegal immigrants, or illegal ‘aliens’ when I was designing the collection. I wanted to play with the idea of what an alien actually looks like.”

The models in the show – and in the campaign – are painted vibrant colours to look like aliens (complete with Sixties-inspired suits and Jackie O hair).

The conversation around immigration has become even more of a hot-button topic in recent weeks, in light of Trump’s controversial policy of separating migrant children from their families at the US-Mexico border. The president has since signed an executive order keeping families together – but this is only temporary and also comes with its own set of controversies.

THE ONLY THING ILLEGAL ABOUT THIS ALIEN IS HOW GOOD SHE LOOKS ! @gigihadid STARS IN MY NEW @moschino CAMPAIGN SHOT BY STEVEN MEISEL & STYLED BY carlynecerfdedudzeele HAIR & MAKE UP BY… https://t.co/ZzpZORpRWt — JEREMY SCOTT (@ITSJEREMYSCOTT) June 25, 2018

Fashion is no stranger to making a political statement, but not everyone is convinced that Scott has handled this tense issue in a tasteful way – particularly as one caption reads: “The only thing illegal about this alien is how good she looks!”

Hey this caption ain’t cute — Mandy D (@deng_ali) June 25, 2018

Please reconsider this phrasing ? — Tess (@HiThisIsTess) June 25, 2018

This caption was originally also on the Instagram post as well, but Scott was obviously keenly aware of the backlash. Pretty soon after posting it, he edited the picture to read (sic): “WHAT IS AN “ALIEN?” THE CONCEPT OF MY AD CAMPAIGN IS TO BRING ATTENTION TO THE US ADMINISTRATION’S HARSH STANCE TOWARDS ‘ILLEGAL ALIENS.’ I PAINTED THE MODELS IN MY SHOW AND THIS CAMPAIGN AS A WAY TO OPEN A DISCUSSION ON WHAT EXACTLY AN ‘ALIEN’ IS – ARE THEY ORANGE BLUE YELLOW GREEN? DOES THIS MATTER? THEY ARE OUR FRIENDS, NEIGHBORS, CO WORKERS, RELATIVES AND PEOPLE WE LOVE.”

This re-wording seems to have won Scott a bit more love in the Instagram comments. eliana___gAbsolutely writes: “LOVE the meaning of this stand for what you believe in, keep CHANGING THE GAME”, while user ascott_neko comments: “Brilliant! Love it. Go you for using your platform to take a stand and gain attention using the art form of fashion!”

However, the whole saga has left a sour taste in some people’s mouths. zestylemur comments: “YOUR ORIGINAL CAPTION WAS “THE ONLY THING ILLEGAL ABOUT THIS ALIEN IS HOW GOOD SHE LOOKS”! We won’t forget that, and changing the caption doesn’t change the fact this whole campaign just brings you profit.

“You want to start a discussion? Stop painting the same models blue and calling it revolutionary. Actually change the fashion game by hiring models that need to be represented. Get out in the street and do something worthwhile. Until then, you’re just another white man making money off the suffering of real people.”

At the time of writing, the photo has only been up 14 hours and with 22.6k likes a counting, it definitely seems like Scott has managed to bring a whole lot of attention to this campaign – both positive and negative.

