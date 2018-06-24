Here's how to protect your hair in the sun this summer - according to a celebrity stylist

Don't make the mistake of only putting SPF on your skin when the temperature rises.

Whenever the sun’s out, most of us will happily slather on sun cream and have aftersun at the ready – nobody wants to burn and peel, do they?

But wile many of us put a lot of time and effort into protecting our skin from those harmful rays, we rarely spare a thought for our poor hair.

Obviously, slap sunscreen on your skin is a far more important issue because of the dangers of skin cancer. But while the consequences of crisping your hair in the sun won’t be nearly as serious, it can still wreak havoc on your locks.

We spoke to celebrity stylist Jason Collier, who’s been tasked with looking after famous barnets of the likes of Eva Longoria and Sienna Miller, about the complicated relationship between hair and the sun. Here’s what he has to say on the matter…

Why you need to protect your hair

you may not know this but every time you step out, your hair is being bombarded by the sun. so, it’s super important that you take some steps to protect your beautiful hair: — ig: selfcareroutine (@selfcarerutine) June 18, 2018

Hairdressers repeatedly warn us about how excessive heat can damage our hair – that’s why we’re advised to not have the hairdryer on the highest setting.

Collier doesn’t understand why we don’t apply this conventional wisdom to the heat of the sun, and says: “Most of us don’t even realise that our hair needs a shield from the sun’s harmful rays, and this can really take its toll on hair exposed to the heat.”

For Collier, however, UV rays aren’t the only danger for your hair this summer. He says: “You’ll likely expose your hair to the elements time and time again; think salty seawater drying out the ends, or chlorine stripping your colour, to leave you with parched, dull locks.”

What you can do

We love going to the beach or hanging out by the pool – but our hair doesn't! Have colored hair? The sun can make it fade faster, as well as give your scalp a painful sunburn! Here are 2 ways to protect your hair from the sun on these hot summer days. ☀️ pic.twitter.com/XXW98OoPNn — Beauty Brands (@beautybrands) June 14, 2018

SPF isn’t just in your sunblock. Collier says: “I really recommend using a daily SPF hair protecting spray every day in the summer, to help protect hair against damaging UV rays and keep it looking and feeling soft and nourished.”

However, there’s only so much an SPF spray can do, so Collier adds: “Cover up with a chic hat when the sun is at its hottest, protecting your scalp as well as your hair.”

Collier also has handy advice if you’re looking forward to splashing around in the pool this summer. “Soak your hair in freshwater before you take the plunge; hair can only absorb so much water, so pre-soaking it will mean it won’t take in as much chlorinated or salt water, protecting those strands,” he explains.

“If you have bleached hair, don’t take risks when it comes to your colour. Slather on a lovely deep conditioner and pop on a swimming cap before you jump in the pool. It might not look fabulous, but your hair will afterwards!”

Many of us are addicted to our hairdryers, but if you want to keep your hair looking its best, you might want to go easy on the styling over summer. Collier recommends trying air-drying instead of blasting it with your blow-dryer. As the weather’s warming up, you might be surprised how quickly wet hair will dry, and if you twist it into low buns when it’s wet it will later loosen out into soft, beachy waves – bonus!

“Finally, conditioning is key for keeping hair healthy in the sun, so treat yourself to a weekly mask,” Collier says. “Masking is a luxury we should all enjoy, but it’s especially important in the summer, when the heat and the overexposure to the elements can really play havoc with our hair. Once a week, slather an intense hair mask into your locks, massage into the hair and leave on for as long as possible before shampooing out, for shiny and hydrated locks.”

Collier’s product picks

1. Korres Red Vine Hair Sun Protection, 150ml, £10, Beauty Expert

(Red Vine/PA)

2. SheaMoisture Argan Oil & Almond Milk Smooth & Tame Blow Out Crème, 177ml, £10.99, Boots

(SheaMoisture/PA)

3. Shea Moisture Raw Shea Butter Deep Treatment Masque, 326ml, £12.99, Boots

(SheaMoisture/PA)

