Kanye, Rihanna and a rainbow catwalk: Everything from Virgil Abloh's first show for Louis Vuitton

It's an explosive start to the celebrity designer's tenure at the French fashion house.

With designers showing around four major collections a year, it’s altogether too easy for these events to blur into one. Few shows are immediately seen as “historic” – and yet that is exactly what Louis Vuitton’s SS19 menswear collection has been heralded as.

This is new designer Virgil Abloh’s first show as creative director of the brand. In itself, that is momentous because it makes Abloh the first black designer of the house, joining the very small ranks of people of colour helming French high fashion brands.

In honour of Abloh’s first show which he presented in Paris on Thursday, we’ve collected all of the key moments you need to catch up on.

The setting

Louis Vuitton is one of the world’s most prestigious fashion houses, and Abloh certainly paid tribute to this by choosing an auspicious setting for his show – the Jardin de Palais Royal in Paris.

Though the backdrop was traditional, the show itself was not. Models walked down a long, multi-coloured runway with contemporary jazz group BadBadNotGood playing on a bandstand to the side.

The theme

The theme of Abloh’s show was We Are The World. This sets the tone for the direction Louis Vuitton will take with him in charge – making it more inclusive and global.

After the show, Abloh told Vogue: “I want a young generation to know, hey, there’s someone here who’s listening.”

He wrote on Instagram: “Essential to my show concept is a global view on diversity linked to the travel dna of the brand.”

The models

The theme wasn’t the only thing that Abloh was mixing up. He’s also well-known as a DJ, so it’s perhaps unsurprising that he recruited a whole lot of MCs to walk the runway amongst the more traditional models.

You might recognise musicians like Kid Cudi, A$AP Nast and Dev Hynes stomping the runway. It shows that Abloh’s not scared to capitalise on fashion’s relationship with music – something that is definitely a modern approach, and would shock some industry veterans.

The clothes

Abloh presented an impressive 56 looks. Matching the rainbow catwalk, the outfits started monochromatic but were soon transformed into bright colours.

As Louis Vuitton is perhaps best known for accessories, this was at the core of Abloh’s looks. He mixed up the traditional LV print and box designs in various ways, such as adding chains or transforming it into a utility belt.

The audience

Louis Vuitton is no stranger to luring famous faces onto its Frow, but add in the celebrity name of Abloh and the audience it drew was outrageously star-studded.

Congrats @virgilabloh on your history making @LouisVuitton Men’s Show! I’m wearing Virgil’s collection in these pics!!! pic.twitter.com/ytHTe7U6fN — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 21, 2018

The likes of Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Abloh’s long-time friend and collaborator Kanye West were all in attendance, dressed head to toe in LV.

Not only this, but Abloh also invited thousands of local design students, giving them all a Louis Vuitton t-shirt. It’s a bold move, and shows how Abloh is really going to use his time at LV to connect with and inspire the next generation of designers.

