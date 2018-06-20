Today's ballgowns might be all sleek frocks and thigh slits, but what did they used to look like?

20th Jun 18 | Beauty

From the 'New Look' 1950s to present day trends, Prudence Wade takes a look at how styles have evolved through the decades.

72e1e6dd-32cf-43ce-8385-309ac7da48bb

Lusting over a beautiful ballgown is one of life’s purest pleasures.

Sure, it’s not like many of us have silk dresses with full tulle skirts in our wardrobes, but that doesn’t mean we can’t judge what other people are wearing on the red carpet (while we sit on the sofa in our trackies).

A ballgown traditionally does exactly what it says on the tin – it’s a gown you wear to a formal ball. In the 1800s, there were a whole range of strict rules and regulations over what women could wear. For example, only married ladies could wear tiaras, and you were only allowed a certain amount of decolletage on show.

Boo GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Now, the definition of ‘ballgown’ is a whole lot looser – probably because formal balls aren’t quite as common, and you’re more likely to see these kinds of dresses at the Oscars.

So how have ballgown styles changed and evolved over time?

1950s

Princess Margaret dances at a ball in 1958
Princess Margaret dances at a ball in 1958 (PA)

The end of World War II heralded a new era of fashion experimentation, as people found themselves less constrained by the restrictions of wartime. Towards the end of the 1940s, French designer Christian Dior popularised an exciting style dubbed the ‘New Look’ – it was essentially full skirts with nipped-in waists.

British film actress Petula Clark gives a preview of the gown she will wear for the Royal Film Performance in 1950
Here actor Petula Clark has gone full princess with her tulle dress (PA)

This was flying in the face of the boxy and distinctly unfeminine designs of wartime, and soon became hugely popular. It was the style de jour for ballgowns, as tight bodices showed off women’s waists and full skirts added to the excess of the occasion. It was fashion’s light-hearted response to the restrictions of war.

1960s

Actress Elizabeth Taylor dressed in a Givenchy ball gown in 1963
Elizabeth Taylor wears a Givenchy ballgown in a classic ‘tulip’ shape (PA)

The Sixties was still very much in favour of streamlined waists – you’ve got to feel sorry for the ladies wearing these dresses, because chances are they’d have been pretty uncomfortable to dance in all night long.

Carrol Adele Davis (Miss South Africa) in her evening gown when she took part in the Miss World contest in London in 1965
Dresses tended to feature either block colours or floral patterns (PA)

The major style change this decade heralded was in the skirt department. Instead of being ‘princessy’ and puffy as in the Fifties, ballgown styles became more toned down and streamlined. Dior was still a designer who reigned supreme, and the influence of his ‘tulip’ silhouette was felt well into the decade.

1970s

Model Sheila Ming in a yellow Trevira satin evening gown in 1972
Styles in the Seventies were characteristically flowing (PA)

By the Seventies, it would seem like women had had enough of rib-crushingly tight bodices – and we can’t really blame them. Much like the fashion in general for this decade, styles of ballgowns became more relaxed, looser, and easier to wear.

Designed by Jorn Langberg, the theme was the English countryside in summer, and stopping traffic in these evening gowns are Suzan Tapper (left) and Sharon Marcus in 1973
This was the era of ‘flower power’, after all (PA)

Think flowing chiffon fabrics, floral patterns and long, billowing sleeves. One thing for sure, anyone wearing this style of outfit definitely wouldn’t have been allowed into a 19th century ballroom.

1980s

Diana, Princess of Wales at a banquet in 1987
Princess Diana certainly knew how to do Eighties formal power dressing (Ron Bell/PA)

By the time the Eighties rolled around, it was time for another complete change in fashion. This was the era of power dressing, where women started using fashion as a way to assert their authority in typically male-dominated arenas.

Of course, power dressing was most likely to be used in office spaces, but we definitely saw its influence in formalwear too.

Model Carrelyn Gardiner in an evening gown by Christina Stambolian in 1988
This gown from 1988 has it all: Fishtails! Shoulder pads! Flowers! An Eighties bonanza (PA)

Women started wearing bolder silhouettes with more exaggerated shoulders. In previous decades, skirts were either full or straight. In the Eighties, there was a whole lot more room for experimentation, such as the fishtail or the mullet. Not only this, but this was the era of embellishments – think everything from sequins to fake flowers.

1990s

Liz Hurley and Hugh Grant arrive at the 50th Cannes Film Festival in 1997
Liz Hurley wears a peach slip dress to the Cannes Film Festival (Neil Munns/PA)

Fashion is predictable in one sense – as soon as a particular trend has lived out its life, the next one to take over is the complete opposite, almost as a reaction against what came before.

Rejecting the extravagant embellishments and bejewelled flourishes of the Eighties, the Nineties was all about simplicity. Think clean, simple silhouettes in pale and pretty colours.

American actress Gwyneth Paltrow with her Oscar for Best Actress in 1999
Gwyneth Paltrow won a Best Actress Oscar while wearing a memorable pink gown (Peter Jordan/PA)

Who could forget the iconic pink Ralph Lauren dress Gwyneth Paltrow wore to the 1999 Oscars? Not only has it gone down as one of the most memorable red carpet dresses of all time, but it really captured the style of the time.

When skirts weren’t full like Paltrow’s, evening gowns were more akin to formal slip dresses, and were made of light and flowing materials. Spaghetti straps were a perennial must – this was the Nineties, after all.

2000s

American actress Hilary Swank with her Oscar for Best Actress in 2000
Hilary Swank went for a green strapless gown when she won her Best Actress Oscar in 2000 (Michael Crabtree/PA)

And then we come to the sartorial black hole that was the Noughties. Unfortunately, even classy evening gowns were under the influence of the dodgy fashion trends of the era.

Luckily, it’s not like celebs were walking the red carpet in Von Dutch trucker hats. Instead, the fashion edict was clear – walk the red carpet in tight strapless bodices and a full skirt (ideally in satin) – or risk not being on-trend.

Virginia Madsen arrives to the 2005 Academy Awards
Ruching was another popular aspect of many Noughties dresses (Ian West/PA)

Fishtails and bedazzles made an unhappy resurgence from the Eighties during this time, which fit perfectly into the retro vibe of all satin everything.

Dayna Devon arrives for the 79th Academy Awards in 2007
Bedazzles and a fishtail make this perfect for the Noughties (PA)

We bet celebs wished the Seventies style had become popular again instead, because it does look awfully hard to breathe in those figure-hugging satin corsets.

2010s

Abbey Clancy in the Press Room at the 2014 National Television Awards
Model Abbey Clancy certainly knows how to work the slit in this dress (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Luckily, the slightly one-note trend for strapless fishtail dresses didn’t last very long. In this decade, we’ve been seeing a whole lot more experimentation when it comes to ballgowns. Think unusual necklines and interesting sleeves – fashion is definitely less dull now.

Amy Adams arriving for the 2013 British Academy Film Awards
Amy Adams experiments with necklines and lace (Ian West/PA)

However, there’s one thing that is seen across most formal gowns in the 2010s: the leg slit. Right now, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a formal gown that doesn’t have a slash in the skirt – that can sometimes reach as high as your hip.

Lupita Nyong'o attending The Black Panther European Premiere in 2018
Lupita Nyong’o keeps it classy with sparkles (Ian West/PA)

Sometimes, this can look great. However, it is just a ‘touch’ overused, and can lead to something terrible – celebs posing for photos with their leg stuck out so the slit is noticeable. Unfortunately, few things look more unnatural than this instantly recognisable pose.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Grieving Wexford mother issues emotional plea to kids this summer

Grieving Wexford mother issues emotional plea to kids this summer
Phillip Schofield suffers FRIGHTENING 'near-death' experience

Phillip Schofield suffers FRIGHTENING 'near-death' experience
Film about Second World War Belfast elephant 'tale of compassion and humanity'

Film about Second World War Belfast elephant 'tale of compassion and humanity'

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann forecast BLISTERING weather ahead - and it's due A LOT sooner than you think

Met Éireann forecast BLISTERING weather ahead - and it's due A LOT sooner than you think
Taoiseach marks twenty-fifth anniversary of decriminalisation of homosexuality in Ireland

Taoiseach marks twenty-fifth anniversary of decriminalisation of homosexuality in Ireland
Corrie and Emmerdale have been CANCELLED tonight and fans are FURIOUS

Corrie and Emmerdale have been CANCELLED tonight and fans are FURIOUS
[PIC] Ross Kemp shares sweet snap with on-screen mum Barbara Windsor amid devastating Alzheimer's battle

[PIC] Ross Kemp shares sweet snap with on-screen mum Barbara Windsor amid devastating Alzheimer's battle