Strandlighting is the new hair trend that will get your locks ready for summer

Many of us feel the urge to change up our look when summer rolls around. Perhaps this is because we’ve spent the colder months in something close to hibernation, without spending too much time on our appearance.

One way to do this is with your hairstyle, with many people looking to lighten up the colour of their locks now the sun is actually shining.

For the last few years, balayage has reigned supreme – a colouring technique that gradually lightens so the ends of your hair are much brighter than the roots.

However, there’s a new, even more natural hair trend that will give you a sun-kissed look: strandlighting.

This is where fewer strands are painted in the foil, meaning that your colour is brightened from the roots to the tips, without looking like your whole head of hair has been dyed.

Luckily, it’s nothing like the zebra-stripe highlights that most of us were guilty of having in the Noughties, and it blends into your hair far better.

The best thing about strandlights is that you won’t notice when it grows out – it’s so subtle that you’ll have no dodgy line between your roots and the highlighted hair. If you’re pretty low maintenance and can’t be bothered to go to the salon regularly, this is definitely a huge plus.

This isn’t the only benefit – it also means that less of your hair is bleached, which will help to keep it healthier in the long term.

Even though strandlighting is great for giving your hair a summer update, it’s also apparently a good technique if you want to hide any greys.

Hair stylist Liz Haven O’Neill told Behind The Chair: “The illusion the application creates will trick the eye into believing you’re a natural blonde or natural sandy brunette when in fact, you’re rocking 40% grey.”

However, if you’re getting this done yourself, make sure you take a book to the salon. Getting such precise coverage means that you’re going to be in the chair for a long old time.

