Strandlighting is the new hair trend that will get your locks ready for summer

19th Jun 18 | Beauty

This will brighten up your hairstyle while still looking natural.

Blonde woman holding her hands in hair

Many of us feel the urge to change up our look when summer rolls around. Perhaps this is because we’ve spent the colder months in something close to hibernation, without spending too much time on our appearance.

One way to do this is with your hairstyle, with many people looking to lighten up the colour of their locks now the sun is actually shining.

For the last few years, balayage has reigned supreme – a colouring technique that gradually lightens so the ends of your hair are much brighter than the roots.

However, there’s a new, even more natural hair trend that will give you a sun-kissed look: strandlighting.

💁‍♀️STRANDLIGHTS☀️ 📢🔉🔊sound on 📣🔈 This technique is excellent for the guest that wants to maintain his/her natural base tone and wants to blend in their gray. Check out this video to see! In this video the density looks like a traditional babylight density when I show the foil pull… I guess the camera adds weight 😉😉 but believe me, I am literally picking up strands of hair. I am a detail oriented hairdresser that happens to be a perfectionist. Are you that way too??! It’s so much work, but in my opinion sooooo worth it!! Her “before” shows what strandlights look like after a 3 month grow out. In my opinion, it’s phenomenal! No horizontal grow out! If it wasn’t for the gray strands, she could have easily gone longer! Highlights to the root CAN be low maintenance using this technique. The placement is key. 🔑 I’ll show you how to maintain pockets of depth and customize per guest! Click the link in my bio to get tickets to my next show/class. xoxo 💋💋 ☝🏼👉🏼 By the way, the @biolage Acid Milk Rinse is phenomenal!!!! Have you tried it??? So much shine! I’m also a huge fan of @sevenhaircare and of course my favorite, @schwarzkopfusa. ❤️❤️ #strandlights @kaleidohairartistry @lizhaven #kaleidohairartistry #lizhaven @schwarzkopfusa #MOREvibrance @sevenhaircare #sevenhaircare #BONDwithseven #BONDaid #OPTImizeyourhair – – – – – – – – – – – @behindthechair_com #behindthechair #thebtcteam #hair_videos #hairtutorial #hairbrained #framar #btcquickie #modernsalon #americansalon #houstonblogger #hairvideo #colormelt #shadowroot #hairtips #crafthairdresser #ipsy #wamfam #hudabeauty @hudabeaty #balayage #hairvideos #balayagevideos #hairtransformation

A post shared by L I Z H A V E N O' N E I L L (@lizhaven) on

This is where fewer strands are painted in the foil, meaning that your colour is brightened from the roots to the tips, without looking like your whole head of hair has been dyed.

Luckily, it’s nothing like the zebra-stripe highlights that most of us were guilty of having in the Noughties, and it blends into your hair far better.

The best thing about strandlights is that you won’t notice when it grows out – it’s so subtle that you’ll have no dodgy line between your roots and the highlighted hair. If you’re pretty low maintenance and can’t be bothered to go to the salon regularly, this is definitely a huge plus.

This isn’t the only benefit – it also means that less of your hair is bleached, which will help to keep it healthier in the long term.

Even though strandlighting is great for giving your hair a summer update, it’s also apparently a good technique if you want to hide any greys.

Hair stylist Liz Haven O’Neill told Behind The Chair: “The illusion the application creates will trick the eye into believing you’re a natural blonde or natural sandy brunette when in fact, you’re rocking 40% grey.”

However, if you’re getting this done yourself, make sure you take a book to the salon. Getting such precise coverage means that you’re going to be in the chair for a long old time.

One of my favorite Blonde colors. 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 ✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️ Beautiful natural level 8 enhanced with the wonder product @joico Blondelife! Got glossy with 10 v Goldwell colorance. 🖌🖌🖌🖌🖌🖌🖌🖌🖌🖌🖌🖌 Most importantly done with my Strandlight Technique .✔🤗 Girls beauty takes time!!!!! Products: Joico Blondelife shampoo and conditioner. Styled with Joi Ironclad Thermal Protectant and Power spray fast dry finishing spray 8-10. Its was 🗝Using my @framar brushes to paint and my @oliviagardenint To style with. You need to have good products and tools!!!!! 🔸️🔸️🔸️🔸️🔸️🔸️🔸️🔸️🔸️🔸️🔸️🔸️ @modernsalon @beautylaunchpad @cosmoprofbeauty @behindthechair_com @oliviagardenint

A post shared by Amy Lynne Hazen (@amy365daysofhair) on

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This 16 Penneys dress is PERFECT for the good weather that's headed our way

[PIC] This 16 Penneys dress is PERFECT for the good weather that's headed our way
Corrie and Emmerdale have been CANCELLED tonight and fans are FURIOUS

Corrie and Emmerdale have been CANCELLED tonight and fans are FURIOUS
HSE issue alert following case of HIGHLY contagious and dangerous disease

HSE issue alert following case of HIGHLY contagious and dangerous disease

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[BREAKING] Major delays expected as part of Parnell Street CLOSED after blaze breaks out

[BREAKING] Major delays expected as part of Parnell Street CLOSED after blaze breaks out
[PICS] Ant McPartlin's estranged wife Lisa shares heartbreak on Twitter as he finds new love

[PICS] Ant McPartlin's estranged wife Lisa shares heartbreak on Twitter as he finds new love
[PIC] Irish pub is looking for the owner of one of the most BIZARRE lost and found items EVER

[PIC] Irish pub is looking for the owner of one of the most BIZARRE lost and found items EVER
Met Éireann forecast BLISTERING weather ahead - and it's due A LOT sooner than you think

Met Éireann forecast BLISTERING weather ahead - and it's due A LOT sooner than you think