Video: How exactly should you dress for Royal Ascot?

There are a whole lot of sartorial rules and regulations you need to follow.

Nowadays, few places adhere to a strict dress code. If you’re heading to a formal event, as long as you put on something half decent and brush your hair, chances are you’ll be fine.

However, that’s not the case for Royal Ascot. From June 19 to June 23 well-heeled horse racing fans will be descending on the Berkshire racecourse, and they will no doubt be dressed to impress.

The event was founded by Queen Anne in 1711, so it’s steeped in tradition and the fashion guidelines for each enclosure differ. So whether you’ll be cheering from the Royal Village, Windsor or Queen Anne enclosures, it’s worth checking out exactly what’s expected style-wise.

You definitely don’t want to be that person that turns up in an inappropriate cravat…

© Press Association 2018