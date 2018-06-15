Here's everything you need to know about freckle tattoos, as more people want to look like Meghan

The Duchess of Sussex has sparked an uptick in this semi-permanent beauty trend.

From her messy bun to that iconic wedding dress, there’s no doubt the Duchess of Sussex is a style icon.

While most people are content buying a high street copy of whatever outfit she’s worn to the latest royal engagement, some are going the extra mile and getting semi-permanent freckles tattooed onto their faces to look more like Meghan.

Cosmetic tattoo artist Gabrielle Rainbow told New Beauty that she has been “crazy busy” since the royal wedding, adding: “I’ve been asked to recreate Markle’s freckles a lot lately.”

Meghan is apparently very proud of her freckles – her make-up artist Lydia Sellers told Refinery29 that she would always say: “Can we just make sure my freckles are peeking through?”

Sure, freckle tattoos aren’t a new thing, and not everyone getting them is inspired by Meghan. However, she certainly seems to have inspired a whole lot of people to go under the needle, so here’s everything you need to know about the procedure.

So, what exactly is it?

Freckle tattoos aren’t the same as the normal tatts – first and foremost, they are only semi-permanent (which is good news if you get bored of the look).

You’re more likely to get them done by a beauty technician than a tattoo artist – it uses the same tools as if you were getting your eyebrows microbladed.

How does it go down?

Essentially what happens is a needle is repeatedly poked in your face – it’s not excruciating pain, but not for the faint-hearted either. Chances are your face will feel a bit itchy and swollen for a few days, but that will soon ease. You might want to scratch the tender points, but resist the urge because that could mean your freckles fade faster.

If you get this procedure done yourself, you won’t be able to put make-up on your face for about a week afterwards.

Also FYI – the freckles will look pretty dark when they’re first done, but this shouldn’t be too alarming as they will quickly fade and blend in with your face.

What are the downsides?

Perfect Definition in London actually has a picture of Meghan on its website, but unfortunately, looking like her won’t come cheap. A 30 minute session will set you back £200 there, and it’s also worth noting you’d need to get the freckles redone every two years or so because they fade.

One thing to watch out for is how many freckles you get and how they are spaced out – over time they might fade or merge if they’re too close together, which wouldn’t be the cute look you intended.

As with any kind of tattoo, you need to make sure you’re visiting a certified technician who is using a sterilised needle.

If that all sounds a bit much but you’re still desperate to look like Meghan, don’t worry – an eye make-up pencil will practically do the same job.

