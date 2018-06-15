Plus size model Hunter McGrady is our summer body positivity idol in her stunning swimwear campaign

Isn’t it amazing to think how far we’ve come in the three years since Protein World’s infamous ‘Are you beach body ready?’ ad was released and met, quite rightly, with a barrage of criticism for suggesting that women had to look a certain way before they could dare to even think about putting on a bikini and heading to the beach?

While there are some exceptions (looking at you, luxury brands) fashion campaigns are becoming more diverse, particularly in terms of size, and models like Ashley Graham and Tess Holliday are achieving success and fame on a global scale.

Another of 2017’s breakout stars, Hunter McGrady was named the ‘curviest’ ever model to grace the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition and now the American model is making waves again with her own swimwear collection.

Designed in collaboration with UK lingerie brand Playful Promises, the range is available in sizes 18 to 24 and hits plus size fashion site Navabi tomorrow.

Hunter McGrady X Playful Promises Sequin Bikini Top, £32.50; Sequin Bikini Tie Side Briefs, £25, Navabi (Playful Promises/PA)

The 22-piece collection features bikinis and one-pieces in stylish but supportive styles with bra sizes ranging from 38C to 44G.

From a super-sexy sequinned string bikini to sleek and sporty black swimsuits, there’s swimwear to suit every curvy girl this holiday season with prices starting from £25.

Hunter McGrady X Playful Promises High Neck Lace Panel Swimsuit, £50, Navabi (Playful Promises/PA)

Standout pieces include a red crossover bardot bikini top with matching high-waisted briefs and a black lingerie-style bikini with fishnet detailing.

The blonde beauty oozes confidence in the campaign shots and it’s clear she wants everyone to feel like a babe on the beach this summer.

Hunter McGrady X Playful Promises Red Bikini Top, £37.50; Red Bikini Bottoms, £25, Navabi (Playful Promises/PA)

“Every body is a beach body,” the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram alongside one of the Playful Promises pictures – and last year she had even more to say on the topic of body confidence.

“For anyone who has ever felt uncomfortable or insecure because of rolls, or stretch marks, or cellulite or acne, or felt like you didn’t measure up because you weren’t represented in the magazines – THIS IS FOR YOU!” she wrote at the time of her Sports Illustrated shoot. “You are powerful and together we need to lift each other up and inspire one another.”

Hunter McGrady X Playful Promises High Shine Cropped Bikini Top, £37.50; High Shine Midi Bikini Briefs, £25, Navabi (Playful Promises/PA)

With her latest launch McGrady is doing just that: proving that size really is just a number and providing the best kind of beach body inspiration. This summer we should be all be channelling her favourite hashtag #allworthy and rocking our swimwear like a model in the making…

